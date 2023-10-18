Planting Equipment Global Markets Report 2023: The Growth of Precision Agriculture Technologies and Practices Fueling Opportunities - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Planting Equipment: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report incorporates an in-depth analysis of the planting equipment market, including market estimations and trends through 2028. This report focuses on estimating the market for planting equipment, covering power source, crop type, equipment type and application.
The market is currently experiencing a rapid influx of technological advancements, characterized by automation, robotics, and the integration of GPS guidance systems and sensors. These innovations are revolutionizing the field of planting equipment by enabling precise seed placement, optimizing resource utilization, and enhancing planting efficiency.
Planting equipment is becoming a crucial enabler of precision agriculture practices. Leveraging advanced technologies such as variable rate technology and data analytics, farmers can customize their planting strategies. This customization leads to optimized seed and input distribution, reduced wastage, and improved crop health.
The growing emphasis on sustainability within agriculture is a driving force behind the demand for eco-friendly planting equipment. Manufacturers are actively developing solutions that minimize soil erosion, conserve water, reduce chemical usage, and promote environmentally friendly farming practices.
The adoption of farm mechanization is on the rise as farmers grapple with labor shortages and seek to streamline their operations. Planting equipment plays a pivotal role in automating planting tasks, reducing reliance on manual labor, and enhancing operational efficiency.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, covering major players, competitive intelligence, systems and technologies, market dynamics, and regional opportunities. It also examines recent developments and product portfolios of key industry players. The report offers a detailed market analysis and forecasts the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of planting equipment.
The global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Market estimates are provided for 2022 as the base year, along with projections for 2023 through year-end 2028.
Additionally, the report explores major players in each regional planting equipment market, delves into key drivers and regional dynamics, and highlights current industry trends. The report culminates with a focus on the vendor landscape, offering detailed profiles of prominent market players.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2022, estimates for 2023 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Characterization and quantification of market potential for planting equipment market based on equipment type, crop type, farm size, and region
- Discussion on market driving forces such as increasing demand for food due to population growth, advancements in technology, and government support for modernizing agricultural practices
- Detailed description of major technology and equipment such as precision planting technology, variable rate technology and autonomous planting equipment and discussion on how they use artificial intelligence and advanced sensors for their operations
- Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches, and expansions in the market and a relevant patent analysis
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|187
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$22.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$30.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Research Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Outlook
Chapter 3 Industry Overview
- Value Chain Analysis
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Russia/Ukraine War Impact
- Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 4 Market Overview and Trends
- Market Growth Driving Factors
- Population Growth and Food Demand
- Need for Improved Crop Productivity and Yield
- Technological Advancements and Innovation in Planting Equipment
- Increasing Adoption of Precision Agriculture Practices
- Market Growth Restraining Factors
- High Initial Investment and Equipment Costs
- Limited Access to Financing for Small-Scale Farmers
- Lack of Awareness and Technical Knowledge Among Farmers
- Resistance to Change Traditional Farming Practices
- Opportunities in the Market
- Adoption of Precision Agriculture Technologies and Practices
- Increasing Focus on Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Farming Methods
- Integration of IoT and Data Analytics in Planting Equipment
- Expansion into Emerging Markets With Growing Agricultural Sectors
- Collaborations and Partnerships for Technology Exchange and Market Expansion
- Swot Analysis
- Pestle Analysis
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Chapter 5 Global Market Analysis by Type of Equipment
- Segment Overview
- Planters
- Seed Drills
- Air Seeders
- Transplanters
- Other Type of Equipment
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
Chapter 6 Global Market Analysis Type of Crop
- Cereals
- Pulses
- Oilseeds
- Vegetables and Fruits
- Cotton and Sugarcane
- Other Type of Crops
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
- Agriculture
- Horticulture
- Forestry
- Other Applications
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
Chapter 8 Global Market Analysis by Power Source
- Diesel-Powered Equipment
- Manual/Manually-Operated Equipment
- Electric-Powered Equipment
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast Analysis
Chapter 9 North American Planting Equipment Market
- Regional Market Overview
- U.S. Market Analysis
- Canada Market Analysis
Chapter 10 European Planting Equipment Market
- Regional Market Overview
- German Market Analysis
- Italian Market Analysis
- French Market Analysis
- Uk Market Analysis
- Netherlands Market Analysis
- Rest of Europe Market Analysis
Chapter 11 Asia-Pacific Planting Equipment Market
- Regional Market Overview
- China Market Analysis
- India Market Analysis
- Japan Market Analysis
- Thailand Market Analysis
- Australia Market Analysis
- Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
Chapter 12 Latin American Planting Equipment Market
- Regional Market Overview
- Brazilian Market Analysis
- Mexican Market Analysis
- Argentinian Market Analysis
- Rest of Latin American Market Analysis
Chapter 13 Middle East and African Planting Equipment Market
- Regional Market Overview
- South Africa Market Analysis
- Saudi Arabia Market Analysis
- Israel Market Analysis
- Rest of Middle East and African Market Analysis
Chapter 14 Esg Development
- Esg Practices in the Planting Equipment Industry
- Environmental Practices
- Social Practices
- Governance Practices
- Concluding Remark
Chapter 15 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Precision Planting Technology
- Autonomous Planters
- Data-Driven Technologies
- Seed Coating Technologies
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Uavs) for Planting
- Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in Planting Decisions
- Machine Vision Systems
- Real-Time Soil Sensing
Chapter 16 Planting Equipment Product Mapping
- Patents on Product Mapping
Chapter 17 Company Profiles
- Agco Corp.
- Bourgault Industries Ltd.
- Bucher Industries LLC
- Buhler Industries Inc.
- Case Ih
- Claas
- Davimac Pty. Ltd.
- Deere & Co.
- Escorts Kubota Ltd.
- Kasco Mfg. Co. Inc.
- Kinze Manufacturing Inc.
- Kubota Corp.
- Kuhn Group
- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
- Morris Industries Ltd.
- Sdf Group
- Seedmaster Manufacturing Ltd.
- Stara Sa Industria De Implementos Agricolas
- Vaderstad Industries Inc.
- Yanmar Co. Ltd.
- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd.
