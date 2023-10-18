Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q3 2023 conference call

Oslo, Norway, 18 October 2023



Vistin Pharma ASA will release its third quarter results on Wednesday 25th of October 2023. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at the same day; Wednesday 25th of October at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.

The conference call will be held in English.

The third quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bbzmgojv

Telephone conference (online registration):

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIde003424d0984dc899edfd078e0f4dd9

*****

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen

CFO

+47 97053621

alexander.karlsen@vistin.com

About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a well-positioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.







