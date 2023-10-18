United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

Strengthened Customer Deposit Base with 5.6% Annualized Growth; Loan Growth of 5.4% Annualized

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (“United”) today announced net income for the third quarter of $47.9 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $90.1 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter represented a decrease of $0.14 or 26% from the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $0.35 or 47%, from the third quarter of 2022. On an operating basis, excluding merger-related and other charges, diluted earnings per share of $0.45 decreased $0.10 or 18% compared to last quarter. Customer deposits organically grew by 5.6% annualized and loans grew at a 5.4% annualized rate during the quarter. Net interest revenue increased $2.3 million as the addition of First National Bank of South Miami ("FNBSM") was partly offset by a contraction in the net interest margin, driven by continued deposit pricing competition. Noninterest income was down $4.4 million primarily due to the absence of the unusual second quarter gain on the sale of an insurance subsidiary and a one-time small business partnership investment gain. Noninterest expenses increased mainly due to closing the FNBSM acquisition.

For the quarter, United’s return on assets was 0.68%, or 0.79% on an operating basis. Return on common equity was 5.3% and return on tangible common equity was 9.0%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.44% for the quarter. At quarter-end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.18%, down three basis points from the second quarter of 2023.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “We continue to be pleased with the strength of our customer deposit franchise, driven by our service model. In the third quarter our customer deposits grew by 5.6% annualized, allowing us to decrease high cost brokered deposits and fund solid loan growth within our stated target range of mid-to-high single digits. Our cost of deposits continued to increase, leading to a modest decline in our net interest margin for the quarter. Increases in credit costs are concentrated in specific sectors that are under stress or specific companies that have been poorly managed. This is not unexpected given the speed at which borrowing rates have increased. We continue to expect broader credit performance to remain strong, but are appropriately cautious in our portfolio management given the potential for ongoing changes in the economic environment.”

United’s net interest margin decreased by 13 basis points to 3.24% compared to the second quarter. The average yield on United’s interest-earning assets was up 20 basis points to 5.17%, but its cost of deposits increased by 39 basis points to 2.03%, leading to the reduction in the net interest margin. Net charge-offs were $26.6 million or 0.59% of average loans during the quarter, up 39 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2023, largely due to the $19 million charge-off from an 8.7% participation in a large, nationally syndicated credit disclosed during the quarter. NPAs were 34 basis points relative to total assets, down six basis points from the previous quarter.

Mr. Harton concluded, “We continue to focus on our key mission of building our communities by serving our customers. Our teams are executing on that promise across our footprint, which we believe is one of the strongest in the Southeast. We have been fortunate to attract new teams, adding both new talent and additional exposure to high-growth metropolitan markets within our franchise. This quarter, we are very glad to welcome FNBSM officially into the United team, boosting our growth opportunities in Miami. FNBSM brings a very talented team and we look forward to growing together.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income of $47.9 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $90.1 million
  • EPS decreased by 47% compared to last year on a GAAP basis and 40% on an operating basis; compared to second quarter 2023, EPS decreased 26% on a GAAP basis and decreased 18% on an operating basis
  • Return on assets of 0.68%, or 0.79% on an operating basis
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.31%, or 1.44% when excluding merger-related and other charges
  • Return on common equity of 5.3%
  • Return on tangible common equity of 9.0% on an operating basis
  • Loan production, excluding balances acquired from FNBSM, of $1.5 billion, resulting in organic loan growth of 5.4% annualized for the quarter
  • Customer deposits, excluding brokered deposits, acquired FNBSM balances, and those from the sale of two Tennessee branches that were sold during the quarter were up $314 million or 5.6% annualized from last quarter
  • Net interest margin of 3.24% was down 13 basis points from the second quarter due to increased deposit costs
  • Mortgage closings of $211 million compared to $317 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $304 million compared to $456 million a year ago
  • Noninterest income was down $4.4 million primarily due to the absence of unusual second quarter gain on the sale of an insurance subsidiary and a one-time small business partnership investment gain
  • Noninterest expenses increased $12.1 million compared to the second quarter on a GAAP basis and by $6.5 million on an operating basis, mostly due to increases in salaries and employee benefits expenses, occupancy, amortization of intangibles and higher merger-related and other charges related to closing the FNBSM acquisition
  • Efficiency ratio of 61.3%, or 57.4% on an operating basis, up from second quarter largely driven by net interest margin pressure
  • Net charge-offs of $26.6 million, or 59 basis points as a percent of average loans, up 39 basis points from the net charge-offs level experienced in the second quarter and mostly due to the $19 million charge-off from an 8.7% participation in a large, nationally syndicated credit disclosed during the quarter
  • Nonperforming assets of 0.34% of total assets, down six basis points compared to June 30, 2023
  • Quarterly common shareholder dividend of $0.23 per share declared during the quarter, an increase of 5% year-over-year

Conference Call

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.                  
Selected Financial Information                  
(in thousands, except per share data)                  
   2023   2022  Third 
Quarter
2023-
 For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,		 YTD 
2023-
  Third
Quarter		 Second 
Quarter		 First
Quarter		 Fourth 
Quarter		 Third
Quarter		 2022
Change		  2023   2022  2022 
Change
INCOME SUMMARY                  
Interest revenue $323,147  $295,775  $279,487  $240,831  $213,887    $898,409  $572,324   
Interest expense  120,591   95,489   68,017   30,943   14,113     284,097   29,855   
Net interest revenue  202,556   200,286   211,470   209,888   199,774  1%  614,312   542,469  13%
Provision for credit losses  30,268   22,753   21,783   19,831   15,392     74,804   44,082   
Noninterest income  31,977   36,387   30,209   33,354   31,922     98,573   104,353  (6)
Total revenue  204,265   213,920   219,896   223,411   216,304  (6)  638,081   602,740  6 
Noninterest expenses  144,474   132,407   139,805   117,329   112,755  28   416,686   352,820  18 
Income before income tax expense  59,791   81,513   80,091   106,082   103,549  (42)  221,395   249,920  (11)
Income tax expense  11,925   18,225   17,791   24,632   22,388  (47)  47,941   53,898  (11)
Net income  47,866   63,288   62,300   81,450   81,161  (41)  173,454   196,022  (12)
Merger-related and other charges  9,168   3,645   8,631   1,470   1,746     21,444   17,905   
Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges  (2,000)  (820)  (1,955)  (323)  (385)    (4,775)  (3,923)  
Net income - operating (1) $        55,034  $        66,113  $        68,976  $        82,597  $        82,522          (33) $        190,123  $        210,004          (9)
Pre-tax pre-provision income(5) $90,059  $104,266  $101,874  $125,913  $118,941  (24) $296,199  $294,002  1 
PERFORMANCE MEASURES                  
Per common share:                  
Diluted net income - GAAP $0.39  $0.53  $0.52  $0.74  $0.74  (47) $1.44  $1.78  (19)
Diluted net income - operating(1)  0.45   0.55   0.58   0.75   0.75  (40)  1.58   1.91  (17)
Cash dividends declared  0.23   0.23   0.23   0.22   0.22  5   0.69   0.64  8 
Book value  25.87   25.98   25.76   24.38   23.78  9   25.87   23.78  9 
Tangible book value(3)  17.70   17.83   17.59   17.13   16.52  7   17.70   16.52  7 
Key performance ratios:                  
Return on common equity - GAAP(2)(4)  5.32%  7.47%  7.34%  10.86%  11.02%    6.69%  9.08%  
Return on common equity - operating(1)(2)(4)  6.14   7.82   8.15   11.01   11.21     7.35   9.75   
Return on tangible common equity - operating(1)(2)(3)(4)  9.03   11.35   11.63   15.20   15.60     10.65   13.64   
Return on assets - GAAP(4)  0.68   0.95   0.95   1.33   1.32     0.86   1.06   
Return on assets - operating(1)(4)  0.79   1.00   1.06   1.35   1.34     0.95   1.13   
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision(4)(5)  1.31   1.59   1.58   2.07   1.94     1.49   1.60   
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger- related and other charges(1)(4)(5)  1.44   1.65   1.71   2.09   1.97     1.60   1.70   
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)(4)  3.24   3.37   3.61   3.76   3.57     3.41   3.25   
Efficiency ratio - GAAP  61.32   55.71   57.20   47.95   48.41     58.06   53.94   
Efficiency ratio - operating(1)  57.43   54.17   53.67   47.35   47.66     55.07   51.20   
Equity to total assets  11.85   11.89   11.90   11.25   11.12     11.85   11.12   
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3)  8.18   8.21   8.17   7.88   7.70     8.18   7.70   
ASSET QUALITY                  
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $90,883  $103,737  $73,403  $44,281  $35,511  156  $90,883  $35,511  156 
Allowance for credit losses - loans  201,557   190,705   176,534   159,357   148,502  36   201,557   148,502  36 
Allowance for credit losses - total  219,624   212,277   197,923   180,520   167,300  31   219,624   167,300  31 
Net charge-offs (recoveries)  26,638   8,399   7,084   6,611   1,134     42,121   3,043   
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans  1.11%  1.10%  1.03%  1.04%  1.00%    1.11%  1.00%  
Allowance for credit losses - total to loans  1.21   1.22   1.16   1.18   1.12     1.21   1.12   
Net charge-offs to average loans(4)  0.59   0.20   0.17   0.17   0.03     0.32   0.03   
NPAs to total assets  0.34   0.40   0.28   0.18   0.15     0.34   0.15   
AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)                  
Loans $18,203  $17,395  $17,125  $15,335  $14,882  22  $18,203  $14,882  22 
Investment securities  5,701   5,914   5,915   6,228   6,539  (13)  5,701   6,539  (13)
Total assets  26,869   26,120   25,872   24,009   23,688  13   26,869   23,688  13 
Deposits  22,858   22,252   22,005   19,877   20,321  12   22,858   20,321  12 
Shareholders’ equity  3,184   3,106   3,078   2,701   2,635  21   3,184   2,635  21 
Common shares outstanding (thousands)  118,976   115,266   115,152   106,223   106,163  12   118,976   106,163  12 

(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.              
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
Selected Financial Information              
(in thousands, except per share data)              
   2023   2022  For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  Third
Quarter		 Second
Quarter		 First
Quarter		 Fourth
Quarter		 Third
Quarter		  2023   2022 
               
Noninterest expense reconciliation              
Noninterest expenses (GAAP) $144,474  $132,407  $139,805  $117,329  $112,755  $416,686  $352,820 
Merger-related and other charges  (9,168)  (3,645)  (8,631)  (1,470)  (1,746)  (21,444)  (17,905)
Noninterest expenses - operating $135,306  $128,762  $131,174  $115,859  $111,009  $395,242  $334,915 
               
Net income reconciliation              
Net income (GAAP) $47,866  $63,288  $62,300  $81,450  $81,161  $173,454  $196,022 
Merger-related and other charges  9,168   3,645   8,631   1,470   1,746   21,444   17,905 
Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges  (2,000)  (820)  (1,955)  (323)  (385)  (4,775)  (3,923)
Net income - operating $55,034  $66,113  $68,976  $82,597  $82,522  $190,123  $210,004 
               
Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation              
Net income (GAAP) $47,866  $63,288  $62,300  $81,450  $81,161  $173,454  $196,022 
Income tax expense  11,925   18,225   17,791   24,632   22,388   47,941   53,898 
Provision for credit losses  30,268   22,753   21,783   19,831   15,392   74,804   44,082 
Pre-tax pre-provision income $90,059  $104,266  $101,874  $125,913  $118,941  $296,199  $294,002 
               
Diluted income per common share reconciliation              
Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $0.39  $0.53  $0.52  $0.74  $0.74  $1.44  $1.78 
Merger-related and other charges, net of tax  0.06   0.02   0.06   0.01   0.01   0.14   0.13 
Diluted income per common share - operating $0.45  $0.55  $0.58  $0.75  $0.75  $1.58  $1.91 
               
Book value per common share reconciliation              
Book value per common share (GAAP) $25.87  $25.98  $25.76  $24.38  $23.78  $25.87  $23.78 
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles  (8.17)  (8.15)  (8.17)  (7.25)  (7.26)  (8.17)  (7.26)
Tangible book value per common share $17.70  $17.83  $17.59  $17.13  $16.52  $17.70  $16.52 
               
Return on tangible common equity reconciliation              
Return on common equity (GAAP)  5.32%  7.47%  7.34%  10.86%  11.02%  6.69%  9.08%
Merger-related and other charges, net of tax  0.82   0.35   0.81   0.15   0.19   0.66   0.67 
Return on common equity - operating  6.14   7.82   8.15   11.01   11.21   7.35   9.75 
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles  2.89   3.53   3.48   4.19   4.39   3.30   3.89 
Return on tangible common equity - operating  9.03%  11.35%  11.63%  15.20%  15.60%  10.65%  13.64%
               
Return on assets reconciliation              
Return on assets (GAAP)  0.68%  0.95%  0.95%  1.33%  1.32%  0.86%  1.06%
Merger-related and other charges, net of tax  0.11   0.05   0.11   0.02   0.02   0.09   0.07 
Return on assets - operating  0.79%  1.00%  1.06%  1.35%  1.34%  0.95%  1.13%
               
Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation              
Return on assets (GAAP)  0.68%  0.95%  0.95%  1.33%  1.32%  0.86%  1.06%
Income tax expense  0.18   0.29   0.29   0.41   0.37   0.25   0.30 
Provision for credit losses  0.45   0.35   0.34   0.33   0.25   0.38   0.24 
Return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision  1.31   1.59   1.58   2.07   1.94   1.49   1.60 
Merger-related and other charges  0.13   0.06   0.13   0.02   0.03   0.11   0.10 
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges  1.44%  1.65%  1.71%  2.09%  1.97%  1.60%  1.70%
               
Efficiency ratio reconciliation              
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)  61.32%  55.71%  57.20%  47.95%  48.41%  58.06%  53.94%
Merger-related and other charges  (3.89)  (1.54)  (3.53)  (0.60)  (0.75)  (2.99)  (2.74)
Efficiency ratio - operating  57.43%  54.17%  53.67%  47.35%  47.66%  55.07%  51.20%
               
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation              
Equity to total assets (GAAP)  11.85%  11.89%  11.90%  11.25%  11.12%  11.85%  11.12%
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles  (3.33)  (3.31)  (3.36)  (2.97)  (3.01)  (3.33)  (3.01)
Effect of preferred equity  (0.34)  (0.37)  (0.37)  (0.40)  (0.41)  (0.34)  (0.41)
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  8.18%  8.21%  8.17%  7.88%  7.70%  8.18%  7.70%
               


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.            
Financial Highlights            
Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End            
  2023  2022 Linked 
 Year over 
(in millions)Third 
Quarter		 Second 
Quarter		 First 
Quarter		 Fourth 
Quarter		 Third 
Quarter		 Quarter
Change 		 Year
Change 
LOANS BY CATEGORY             
Owner occupied commercial RE$3,279 $3,111 $3,141 $2,735 $2,700 $168  $579 
Income producing commercial RE 4,130  3,670  3,611  3,262  3,299  460   831 
Commercial & industrial 2,504  2,550  2,442  2,252  2,238  (46)  266 
Commercial construction 1,850  1,739  1,806  1,598  1,514  111   336 
Equipment financing 1,534  1,510  1,447  1,374  1,281  24   253 
Total commercial 13,297  12,580  12,447  11,221  11,032  717   2,265 
Residential mortgage 3,043  2,905  2,756  2,355  2,149  138   894 
Home equity lines of credit 941  927  930  850  832  14   109 
Residential construction 399  463  492  443  423  (64)  (24)
Manufactured housing 343  340  326  317  301  3   42 
Consumer 180  180  174  149  145     35 
Total loans$18,203 $17,395 $17,125 $15,335 $14,882 $808  $3,321 
              
LOANS BY MARKET             
Georgia$4,321 $4,281 $4,177 $4,051 $4,003 $40  $318 
South Carolina 2,801  2,750  2,672  2,587  2,516  51   285 
North Carolina 2,445  2,355  2,257  2,186  2,117  90   328 
Tennessee 2,314  2,387  2,458  2,507  2,536  (73)  (222)
Florida 2,318  1,708  1,745  1,308  1,259  610   1,059 
Alabama 1,070  1,062  1,029      8   1,070 
Commercial Banking Solutions 2,934  2,852  2,787  2,696  2,451  82   483 
Total loans$18,203 $17,395 $17,125 $15,335 $14,882 $808  $3,321 


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.            
Financial Highlights            
Credit Quality            
(in thousands)            
   2023      
  Third
Quarter		 Second
Quarter		 First
Quarter		      
NONACCRUAL LOANS            
Owner occupied RE $5,134 $3,471 $1,000      
Income producing RE  30,255  32,542  10,603      
Commercial & industrial  13,382  30,823  33,276      
Commercial construction  1,065  115  475      
Equipment financing  9,206  8,989  5,044      
Total commercial  59,042  75,940  50,398      
Residential mortgage  11,893  11,419  11,280      
Home equity lines of credit  4,009  2,777  2,377      
Residential construction  2,074  1,682  143      
Manufactured housing  12,711  10,782  8,542      
Consumer  89  19  55      
Total nonaccrual loans  89,818  102,619  72,795      
OREO and repossessed assets  1,065  1,118  608      
Total NPAs $90,883 $103,737 $73,403      


   2023 
  Third 
Quarter		 Second 
Quarter		 First 
Quarter
(in thousands) Net Charge-
Offs		 Net Charge-
Offs to
Average
Loans(1)		 Net Charge-
Offs		 Net Charge-
Offs to
Average
Loans(1)		 Net Charge-
Offs		 Net Charge-
Offs to
Average
Loans(1)
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY            
Owner occupied RE $582  0.07% $(205) (0.03)% $90  0.01%
Income producing RE  3,011  0.30   1,184  0.13   2,306  0.26 
Commercial & industrial  17,542  2.71   2,746  0.44   225  0.04 
Commercial construction  (49) (0.01)  (105) (0.02)  (37) (0.01)
Equipment financing  6,325  1.62   2,537  0.69   3,375  0.93 
Total commercial  27,411  0.83   6,157  0.20   5,959  0.20 
Residential mortgage  (129) (0.02)  (43) (0.01)  (87) (0.01)
Home equity lines of credit  (2,784) (1.17)  (59) (0.03)  33  0.01 
Residential construction  341  0.31   623  0.53   (15) (0.01)
Manufactured housing  1,168  1.34   620  0.75   628  0.76 
Consumer  631  1.37   1,101  2.51   566  1.37 
Total $26,638  0.59  $8,399  0.20  $7,084  0.17 
             
(1)Annualized.            


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)


(in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,
2023		 December 31,
2022
ASSETS    
Cash and due from banks $192,726  $195,771 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks  566,779   316,082 
Federal funds and other short-term investments     135,000 
Cash and cash equivalents  759,505   646,853 
Debt securities available-for-sale  3,182,112   3,614,333 
Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $1,992,364 and $2,191,073, respectively)  2,518,773   2,613,648 
Loans held for sale  37,110   13,600 
Loans and leases held for investment  18,202,807   15,334,627 
Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases  (201,557)  (159,357)
Loans and leases, net  18,001,250   15,175,270 
Premises and equipment, net  371,435   298,456 
Bank owned life insurance  344,647   299,297 
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net  994,142   779,248 
Other assets  660,233   568,179 
Total assets $26,869,207  $24,008,884 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Liabilities:    
Deposits:    
Noninterest-bearing demand $6,782,031  $7,643,081 
NOW and interest-bearing demand  5,349,335   4,350,878 
Money market  5,691,480   4,510,680 
Savings  1,265,548   1,456,337 
Time  3,554,619   1,781,482 
Brokered  214,855   134,049 
Total deposits  22,857,868   19,876,507 
Short-term borrowings  37,348   158,933 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     550,000 
Long-term debt  324,786   324,663 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  465,381   398,107 
Total liabilities  23,685,383   21,308,210 
Shareholders' equity:    
Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,745 and 4,000 shares Series I issued and
outstanding, respectively, $25,000 per share liquidation preference		  90,283   96,422 
Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,
118,975,652 and 106,222,758 shares issued and outstanding, respectively		  118,976   106,223 
Common stock issuable; 608,646 and 607,128 shares, respectively  12,782   12,307 
Capital surplus  2,697,671   2,306,366 
Retained earnings  596,617   508,844 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (332,505)  (329,488)
Total shareholders' equity  3,183,824   2,700,674 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $26,869,207  $24,008,884 


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)


  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)  2023  2022  2023   2022 
Interest revenue:        
Loans, including fees $273,781 $174,065 $760,696  $476,072 
Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,722, $2,568, $5,563 and $7,762, respectively  44,729  36,953  125,775   91,043 
Deposits in banks and short-term investments  4,637  2,869  11,938   5,209 
Total interest revenue  323,147  213,887  898,409   572,324 
         
Interest expense:        
Deposits:        
NOW and interest-bearing demand  35,613  3,992  80,809   7,624 
Money market  46,884  4,503  105,430   7,030 
Savings  868  178  2,108   337 
Time  33,368  1,207  75,464   2,322 
Deposits  116,733  9,880  263,811   17,313 
Short-term borrowings  189  27  3,186   27 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances      5,761    
Long-term debt  3,669  4,206  11,339   12,515 
Total interest expense  120,591  14,113  284,097   29,855 
Net interest revenue  202,556  199,774  614,312   542,469 
Provision for credit losses  30,268  15,392  74,804   44,082 
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses  172,288  184,382  539,508   498,387 
         
Noninterest income:        
Service charges and fees  10,315  9,569  28,791   28,644 
Mortgage loan gains and other related fees  6,159  6,297  17,264   29,420 
Wealth management fees  6,451  5,879  17,775   17,759 
Gains from sales of other loans, net  2,688  2,228  6,909   9,226 
Lending and loan servicing fees  2,985  2,946  9,979   7,518 
Securities losses, net      (1,644)  (3,688)
Other  3,379  5,003  19,499   15,474 
Total noninterest income  31,977  31,922  98,573   104,353 
Total revenue  204,265  216,304  638,081   602,740 
         
Noninterest expenses:        
Salaries and employee benefits  81,173  67,823  236,121   208,062 
Communications and equipment  10,902  8,795  31,654   27,718 
Occupancy  10,941  9,138  31,024   27,381 
Advertising and public relations  2,251  2,544  6,914   6,332 
Postage, printing and supplies  2,386  2,190  7,305   6,308 
Professional fees  7,006  4,821  19,670   14,670 
Lending and loan servicing expense  2,697  2,333  7,546   7,746 
Outside services - electronic banking  2,561  3,159  8,646   8,629 
FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges  4,314  2,356  12,457   6,796 
Amortization of intangibles  4,171  1,678  11,120   5,207 
Merger-related and other charges  9,168  1,746  21,444   17,905 
Other  6,904  6,172  22,785   16,066 
Total noninterest expenses  144,474  112,755  416,686   352,820 
Income before income taxes  59,791  103,549  221,395   249,920 
Income tax expense  11,925  22,388  47,941   53,898 
Net income  47,866  81,161  173,454   196,022 
Preferred stock dividends, net of discount on repurchases  832  1,719  4,270   5,157 
Earnings allocated to participating securities  259  407  939   1,007 
Net income available to common shareholders $46,775 $79,035 $168,245  $189,858 
         
Net income per common share:        
Basic $0.39 $0.74 $1.44  $1.78 
Diluted  0.39  0.74  1.44   1.78 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:        
Basic  119,506  106,687  116,925   106,616 
Diluted  119,624  106,800  117,084   106,732 


Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Three Months Ended September 30,


   2023   2022 
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate
Assets:            
Interest-earning assets:            
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE)(1)(2) $18,055,402  $273,800 6.02% $14,658,397  $174,168 4.71%
Taxable securities(3)  5,933,708   43,007 2.90   6,539,615   34,385 2.10 
Tax-exempt securities (FTE)(1)(3)  368,148   2,313 2.51   493,115   3,449 2.80 
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets  538,039   5,093 3.76   614,755   3,106 2.00 
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)  24,895,297   324,213 5.17   22,305,882   215,108 3.83 
             
Noninterest-earning assets:            
Allowance for credit losses  (209,472)      (138,907)    
Cash and due from banks  225,831       231,376     
Premises and equipment  367,217       290,768     
Other assets(3)  1,568,824       1,261,236     
Total assets $26,847,697      $23,950,355     
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Interest-bearing deposits:            
NOW and interest-bearing demand $5,285,513   35,613 2.67  $4,335,619   3,992 0.37 
Money market  5,622,355   46,884 3.31   4,849,705   4,503 0.37 
Savings  1,301,047   868 0.26   1,515,350   178 0.05 
Time  3,473,191   31,072 3.55   1,635,580   984 0.24 
Brokered time deposits  209,119   2,296 4.36   51,530   223 1.72 
Total interest-bearing deposits  15,891,225   116,733 2.91   12,387,784   9,880 0.32 
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings  44,164   189 1.70   3,442   27 3.11 
Long-term debt  324,770   3,669 4.48   324,444   4,206 5.14 
Total borrowed funds  368,934   3,858 4.15   327,886   4,233 5.12 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  16,260,159   120,591 2.94   12,715,670   14,113 0.44 
             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
Noninterest-bearing deposits  6,916,272       8,176,987     
Other liabilities  435,592       349,647     
Total liabilities  23,612,023       21,242,304     
Shareholders' equity  3,235,674       2,708,051     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $26,847,697      $23,950,355     
             
Net interest revenue (FTE)   $203,622     $200,995  
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)     2.23%     3.39%
Net interest margin (FTE)(4)     3.24%     3.57%

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3) Unrealized gains and losses on securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $430 million in 2023 and $318 million in 2022 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,


   2023   2022 
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate
Assets:            
Interest-earning assets:            
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE)(1)(2) $17,377,210  $760,802 5.85% $14,426,470  $475,989 4.41%
Taxable securities(3)  5,982,615   120,212 2.68   6,274,230   83,281 1.77 
Tax-exempt securities (FTE)(1)(3)  386,499   7,470 2.58   498,177   10,425 2.79 
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets  490,703   13,103 3.57   1,271,287   6,192 0.65 
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)  24,237,027   901,587 4.97   22,470,164   575,887 3.43 
             
Non-interest-earning assets:            
Allowance for loan losses  (186,428)      (129,278)    
Cash and due from banks  249,411       200,463     
Premises and equipment  347,514       284,850     
Other assets(3)  1,518,503       1,308,647     
Total assets $26,166,027      $24,134,846     
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Interest-bearing deposits:            
NOW and interest-bearing demand $4,891,214   80,809 2.21  $4,520,079   7,624 0.23 
Money market  5,349,265   105,430 2.64   4,992,357   7,030 0.19 
Savings  1,341,033   2,108 0.21   1,483,169   337 0.03 
Time  2,936,873   65,856 3.00   1,688,250   2,009 0.16 
Brokered time deposits  280,293   9,608 4.58   65,133   313 0.64 
Total interest-bearing deposits  14,798,678   263,811 2.38   12,748,988   17,313 0.18 
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings  98,884   3,186 4.31   1,383   27 2.61 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  166,355   5,761 4.63        
Long-term debt  324,737   11,339 4.67   322,600   12,515 5.19 
Total borrowed funds  589,976   20,286 4.60   323,983   12,542 5.18 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  15,388,654   284,097 2.47   13,072,971   29,855 0.31 
             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
Noninterest-bearing deposits  7,226,096       7,958,392     
Other liabilities  393,048       375,182     
Total liabilities  23,007,798       21,406,545     
Shareholders' equity  3,158,229       2,728,301     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $26,166,027      $24,134,846     
             
Net interest revenue (FTE)   $617,490     $546,032  
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)     2.50%     3.12%
Net interest margin (FTE)(4)     3.41%     3.25%
             

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3) Unrealized gains and losses on securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $413 million in 2023 and $221 million in 2022 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 US financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and ultimately the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management, and mortgage services. As of September 30, 2023, United Community has $26.9 billion in assets and 205 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment financing subsidiary. United Community has been recognized nationally as a leader in customer service, financial performance, and workplace environment. Among the accolades, United Community is a nine-time winner of the J.D. Power award that ranked the bank #1 in customer satisfaction with consumer banking in the Southeast and was recognized in 2023 by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks and one of America’s Best Banks. United Community was also recognized by Newsweek in 2023 as one of the Most Trusted Companies in America, is a multi-award recipient of the Greenwich Excellence Awards and was named by American Banker as one of the "Best Banks to Work For" in 2022 for the sixth consecutive year. Additional information about United Community can be found at ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “operating net income,” “pre-tax, pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue” and “potential” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, and include statements related to potential benefits of the First National Bank of South Miami merger, and the strength of our pipelines and their ability to support business growth across our markets and our belief that our high-quality balance sheet and business mix will support strong performance regardless of future economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management’s beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the First National Bank of South Miami acquisition and other acquisitions may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption of customer, supplier, employee or other business partner relationships as a result of these acquisitions, (3) reputational risk and the reaction of each of the companies’ customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to these acquisitions, (4) the risks relating to the integration of First National Bank of South Miami’s and other acquired banks’ operations into the operations of United, including the risk that such integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (5) the risks associated with United’s pursuit of future acquisitions, (6) the risk associated with expansion into new geographic or product markets, and (7) general competitive, economic, political, regulatory and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in United’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Many of these factors are beyond United’s ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United.

United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

For more information:

Jefferson Harralson
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 240-6208
Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com 


