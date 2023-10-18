Arvinas Gives Back to Local Greater New Haven Community in Second Annual Impact Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that nearly 200 employees participated in the Company’s second annual “Arvinas Impact Day,” a company-wide community service day benefiting organizations in the Greater New Haven area.



"'Arvinas Impact Day' is a reflection of our company's unwavering dedication to community. It’s inspiring to see both local and remote colleagues transcend geographical boundaries to serve our community with passion and purpose,” said John Houston, Ph.D., chairperson, chief executive officer, and president at Arvinas. “Together, we’ve contributed to the expansion of important greater New Haven and youth science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) initiatives while exemplifying Arvinas’ core value of community and our shared commitment to making a difference.”

Employees rolled up their sleeves and, through their collective efforts, helped make facility and grounds enhancements at a local non-profit organization, beautified the local environment with garbage pickup and clearing invasive species; prepared meals to be served to members of the New Haven Community; served as role models in a local school, helping to positively impact young people’s perceptions about the importance of education; and created STEM kits to be provided to foster youth across the country.

More specifically, Arvinas employees impacted the community through the following efforts:

Friends of East Rock Park : 25 Arvinas team members worked in East Rock Park to de-vine trees of an invasive species, nurture saplings, and remove trash. Friends of East Rock Park is a community and environmental advocacy group that encourages neighbors to meet each other, celebrate the environment, and become stewards of the park.

: 25 Arvinas team members worked in East Rock Park to de-vine trees of an invasive species, nurture saplings, and remove trash. Friends of East Rock Park is a community and environmental advocacy group that encourages neighbors to meet each other, celebrate the environment, and become stewards of the park. Foster Love STEM Kits: Nearly 60 remote colleagues created STEM kits to be provided to foster youth across the country. Foster Love is a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the way youth navigate through the foster care system in America.



Nearly 60 remote colleagues created STEM kits to be provided to foster youth across the country. Foster Love is a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the way youth navigate through the foster care system in America. Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen (DESK) : DESK’s mission is to serve people experiencing homelessness or living in poverty by providing food assistance and services that promote health, community, and equity. Eight Arvinas volunteers prepared meals to be served to members of the Greater New Haven community.



: DESK’s mission is to serve people experiencing homelessness or living in poverty by providing food assistance and services that promote health, community, and equity. Eight Arvinas volunteers prepared meals to be served to members of the Greater New Haven community. Boys & Girls Club of Greater New Haven : Over 20 members of Arvinas worked to enhance indoor and outdoor facilities. The Boys & Girls Club of Greater New Haven aims to “enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens”.



: Over 20 members of Arvinas worked to enhance indoor and outdoor facilities. The Boys & Girls Club of Greater New Haven aims to “enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens”. Junior Achievement (JA-in-a-Day) In-Classroom Education Program : Arvinas volunteers worked alongside teachers in elementary grades educating more than 250 students in eight classes at the ACES Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet school, which inspires learning through teaching about financial literacy, careers, and entrepreneurship.



: Arvinas volunteers worked alongside teachers in elementary grades educating more than 250 students in eight classes at the ACES Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet school, which inspires learning through teaching about financial literacy, careers, and entrepreneurship. Save the Sound Beach & Park Cleanups: Over 70 Arvinas team members gathered at New Haven’s Long Wharf Beach and Lighthouse Point Park to join Save the Sound, a regional non-profit organization, whose mission is to protect and improve the land, air, and water of Connecticut and the Long Island Sound region through legal and scientific expertise and by bringing people together to achieve results that benefit the environment for current and future generations. Arvinas volunteers spent nearly four hours collecting 3,369 items and more than 268 pounds of trash.

“This day is a testament to the importance of giving back, aligning with our core values, and fostering a stronger, more inclusive community,” added Houston. “It is through our collective efforts that we can positively impact the lives of others and inspire change."

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has three investigational clinical-stage programs: bavdegalutamide and ARV-766 for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and vepdegestrant (ARV-471) for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

Arvinas Contacts

Media:

Kirsten Owens

203-584-0307

Kirsten.Owens@arvinas.com

Investors:

Jeff Boyle

+1 (347) 247-5089

Jeff.Boyle@arvinas.com