EvolveImmune Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical and Translational Data Highlighting Precision Medicine Potential of its Novel Costimulatory T Cell Engager Platform at 38th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)

BRANFORD, Conn., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EvolveImmune Therapeutics, an immuno-oncology company developing first-in-category, multifunctional biotherapeutics to overcome the therapeutic challenges of cancer cell resistance to current immune therapy agents, today announced that new preclinical and translational data highlighting EVOLVE, the company’s novel costimulatory T cell engager platform, will be presented at the 38th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), which is being held November 1-5, 2023, in San Diego, California. The poster presentations will unveil the company’s pioneering insights into the impact of tumor lineages on tumor antigen expression and immune infiltration in the tumor microenvironment. These features suggest the potential for patient-tailored immunotherapeutic strategies for EvolveImmune’s expanding pipeline of novel costimulatory T cell engagers.

The EVOLVE platform uniquely unleashes potent, selective and integrated T cell costimulation, which amplifies and sustains the tumor killing capacity of these T cells. This approach bypasses low tumor immunogenicity, conditionally activates adaptive immunity and reduces T cell dysfunction to address unmet needs for the treatment of solid and hematologic tumors. In two poster presentations, EvolveImmune will highlight how the differentiated aspects of the EVOLVE platform are being applied to two solid tumor programs, EV-104 and EV-106. For each program, the company has identified specific tumor cell characteristics which are markedly enriched for tumor antigen expression and demonstrate high levels of immune cell infiltration within the tumor microenvironment. By pairing its distinctive costimulation strategy with these critical tumor-intrinsic attributes, EvolveImmune is developing an innovative pipeline of solid tumor assets and the capability of employing patient selection approaches to enhance their likelihood of clinical success.

“EvolveImmune is developing an exciting and very promising class of new immunotherapy drugs that couple cancer cells and T cells by selectively binding to a target on the surface of the cancer cell. By supplying this second costimulatory signal to T cells, their cancer killing capacity is both heightened and prolonged. In addition, the scientists at EvolveImmune have found that certain features of cancer cells are associated with high levels of expression of their drug targets, which enables selection of patients for treatment who are most likely to benefit. The agents being developed by EvolveImmune are designed for a large population of patients who would not respond to current immunotherapy approaches and therefore address a large unmet need in the field,” said Mario Sznol, Ph.D., co-director of the Cancer Immunology Program and Leader of the Melanoma/Renal Cancer Translational Research Team at Yale Cancer Center, and a member of EvolveImmune’s scientific advisory board.

“We are excited to share these latest findings from our EV-104 and EV-106 programs, both of which exemplify our unprecedented approach to the discovery and development of differentiated precision cancer immunotherapies for patients in need. We remain committed to maximizing the therapeutic benefits of fully integrated CD2 costimulation. Our pioneering translational observations, together with the continued strong profile of our lead molecules, are in line with this ambition,” said Jay Fine, Ph.D., president of research and development at EvolveImmune.

Details of the company’s SITC presentations are as follows:

EVOLVE-104:

Title: EVOLVE-104, a novel ULBP2-targeted T cell engager that integrates CD2 costimulation for the treatment of basal and squamous lineage tumors





Presenter: Eric Tam, Ph.D., senior director, research and development





Session: Novel Single-Agent Immunotherapies
Session Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023



EVOLVE-106:

Title: EVOLVE-106, a T cell engager with integrated CD2 costimulation targeting B7-H4, is a precision therapy for estrogen and Her2 receptor low breast cancers





Presenter: Oksana Sergeeva, Ph.D., principal scientist, research and development





Session: Novel Single-Agent Immunotherapies
Session Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023



Additional information on the 38th Annual Meeting of SITC is available through the conference website at: https://www.sitcancer.org/2023/home.

About EvolveImmune Therapeutics

EvolveImmune Therapeutics, Inc. is an immunotherapy platform company developing first-in-category, multifunctional biotherapeutics designed to overcome cancer-driven immunodeficiency in a range of solid tumors and hematological cancers. First-in-human clinical trials are anticipated in 2024. The company is supported by a syndicate of top-tier life science industry investors including Pfizer Ventures, Solasta Ventures, Takeda Ventures, Yonjin Ventures and Elm Street Ventures.

For more information, please visit: www.evolveimmune.com.