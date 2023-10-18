HNO International, Inc. Empowering a Greener Future with Innovative Hydrogen Solutions

MURRIETA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HNO International, Inc. (“HNOI” or the “Company”) (OTC: HNOI), is a publicly traded innovator in green hydrogen-based clean energy technologies, driving change in the energy sector. With over 13 years of experience in green hydrogen production, HNOI’s management continues to explore the possibilities of sustainable energy solutions.

Replacing fossil fuels on their home turf: Innovative partnership aims to establish one of Texas’s first public green hydrogen refueling stations (in 2024)

The market for hydrogen refueling stations is currently expanding significantly in the United States and worldwide due to the increasing popularity of hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks and cars. According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global hydrogen refueling station market size was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 34.5% during the forecast period.

Enter HNO International, a pioneer in engineering design, integration, and product development for green hydrogen solutions, with over a decade of developing solutions to help businesses and communities transition to a low-carbon future.

The HNOI team is hard at work building their pilot H2 refueling station in partnership with Varea Energy, a member of Greentown Labs, North America's largest climate-tech startup incubator. This refueling station is set to be the first of its kind in Texas, where the majority of the hydrogen in the United States is produced – so far, almost all of it is grey hydrogen from fossil fuels.

HNOI's commitment extends beyond technology innovation. By collaborating with leading industry players, HNOI aims to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels, reduce emissions, and lower maintenance costs for commercial fleets. Their holistic approach complements the global effort to combat climate change.

About HNO International, Inc.

HNOI is a company specializing in the design, integration, and development of green hydrogen-based clean energy technologies. With over 13 years of experience in the field of green hydrogen production, HNOI, which stands for Hydrogen and Oxygen, is on a mission to make clean energy accessible to businesses and communities worldwide. Their pioneering solutions, including the Compact Hydrogen Refueling System (CHRS) and the Scalable Green Hydrogen Farms (SGHF), are setting new standards for green hydrogen production.

HNOI is committed to providing scalable products that help businesses and communities decarbonize, reduce emissions, and cut operational costs. HNOI also develops energy systems that complement the zero-emissions EV infrastructure, reduce harmful emissions, and cut the maintenance costs of commercial diesel fleets. By integrating components from leading industry partners, HNOI aims to transition fossil fuels to cleaner alternatives and promote lower emissions.

