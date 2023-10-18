North American Shale Monitoring Service: Coverage of Barnett, Marcellus, Haynesville and Bossier, Woodford, Fayetteville, Bakken/Three Forks, Eagle Ford, Granite Wash, Niobrara, Horn River, & Montney

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Shale Quarterly" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Experience an unparalleled service that provides comprehensive insights into major companies and their operations within the top North American shale, oil, and gas plays.
This offering includes a valuation map with overlays of wells, extensive data on company acreage, reserves, and highlights, detailed play economics encompassing break-even prices from a company-centric perspective, and comprehensive infrastructure coverage of each play.
This all-encompassing resource offers a holistic, 360-degree view of North American shale plays, regularly updated on a quarterly basis.
Access it online or in print, with the added convenience of downloadable data in Excel spreadsheets, making it your ultimate one-stop solution for staying informed about the industry's latest developments.
Key Benefits
- Identify North America's most active plays and their level of maturity
- Find out what companies are aggressively involved in the shale plays and how their strategies compare to their peers
- Receive apple-to-apple comparisons on the data behind each shale play (company acreage, rig counts, resources available, pipeline capacity, processing plants and storage in each play)
- Get oil and gas production forecasts on an aggregated basis
Valuation Map
- is constructed from isopatch, and vitrinite reflectance maps
- demonstrates the highest value locations to lowest value locations on each play
Company Acreage
- divided by core, non-core and 'other'
- divided into proved, probable, and possible
- updated on a quarterly basis
Production Forecast
- Production forecast based on forward-looking rig count estimates and decline rates
- Top 10 companies review
Infrastructure
- Existing capacity and planned pipeline capacity expansions
- Active gathering and transmission systems in each play
- Gas storage facilities, Including a monthly report on the North American Gas Market to provide context
- GDP outlook
- Natural gas price forecast
- Supply/demand balances
- Storage
Who Should Subscribe to the Service?
- E&P Operators (IOCs, NOCs, Independents)
- Service Companies
- Equipment/Technology Providers
- Investors and Capital Providers
- Federal/State/Local Governments
- Gas Companies and LNG Producers
- Utilities
Plays covered:
- Barnett
- Marcellus
- Haynesville and Bossier
- Woodford
- Fayetteville
- Bakken/Three Forks
- Eagle Ford
- Granite Wash
- Niobrara
- Horn River
- Montney
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w49v3z
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.