Global PFASs, or "Forever Chemicals" Analysis Report 2023 - Textile and Clothing Brands Face Pressure to Innovate as Legislation Builds Against the Use These Chemicals

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs), also known as "forever chemicals", are a family of synthetic fluorinated compounds which are prized for their unique characteristics.

In textiles and clothing, they are most commonly used in the manufacture of durable water repellent (DWR) finishes, treatments and membranes for a broad range of applications, including accessories, automotive interiors, footwear, home textiles, performance apparel, performance equipment and technical textiles.

However, PFASs are drawing attention because of the damaging impact they have on the environment and human health. In particular, they persist in the environment and have been shown to be bio-accumulative, highly mobile and toxic.

As scientific evidence demonstrating the adverse effects of PFASs on the environment and human health increases, lawmakers worldwide are strengthening existing regulations or proposing new regulations in order to eliminate PFASs.

For performance apparel brands, a major challenge lies in understanding the impact of forthcoming regulations. A larger challenge lies in the development of alternative substances which comply with current and forthcoming regulations while offering the same levels of performance as PFASs.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Summary

2. Introduction

Applications for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs)

Leading producers of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) and fluoropolymers

The leading five players

Markets for fluorinated compounds and fluorochemicals

3. Role of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFASs) in Textiles and Clothing

Role of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) in developing the performance apparel and equipment market

4. Why Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFASs) are a Cause for Concern

Channels for the release of PFASs into the environment

Studies observing the effects of PFASs

Alternatives to PFASs which have been identified as harmful

5. Regulation of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFASs)

Canada

China

EU

UK

USA

US state-wide legislation

California, USA

Maine, USA

Michigan, USA

New York, USA

Washington, USA

Other US states

6. Responses of Brands to the Regulation of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFASs)

7. Innovations and Development of Alternatives to Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFASs)

Alternative chemistries to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs)

Alternative durable water repellent (DWR) finishes and treatments

3XDRY Bio: Schoeller Textil

Altopel F3: Bolger & O'Hearn

ecorepel: Schoeller Textil

Nanotex Aquapel: Nanotex

Shell-Tech: Bolger & O'Hearn

Smartrepel Hydro: Archroma

Alternative durable water repellent (DWR) membranes

dimpora eco pur membrane: dimpora

Gore-Tex ePE: W L Gore & Associates

sane membrane: dimpora

Other alternative materials

Companies Mentione

Archroma

Bolger & O'Hearn

dimpora

Gore-Tex (W L Gore & Associates)

Nanotex

Schoeller Textil

