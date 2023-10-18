Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Survey of the European Fabric Fairs for Autumn/Winter 2024-2025" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European fabric fairs for the autumn/winter 2024/25 season were well attended and, in most cases, there were increases in the numbers of exhibitors and visitors compared with the editions for the previous season. However, there was a consensus among the organisers that the numbers are unlikely to ever reach the levels seen before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The European fabric fairs have undergone significant transformations since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, having been spurred by the evolution of digital platforms which enable events to be hosted online. Many event organisers have been exploring the potential of hybrid events, and it is expected that the staging of hybrid and online events will persist well into the future. Several key trends in colour and design were presented at the European fabric fairs for the autumn/winter 2024/25 season.

In terms of design, popular colour combinations for the season include: rich tones paired with earthy colours, reflecting shades found in nature; cool tones in combinations with dark and sensual shades; and futuristic tones paired with retro colours, echoing trends popular in the 1960s and 1970s. Aside from the popular colour combinations for the autumn/winter 2024/25 season, the principal metallic for the season is platinum.

In terms of pattern and print, fabrics for the season are dominated by abstract and expressive designs. Fancy fabrics are key, reflecting a trend for decadence and glamour, and functional performance fabrics which offer protection from cold weather conditions are important.

In keeping with the trend for performance fabrics, wool fabrics are prominent - and several manufacturers have taken advantage of the inherent properties of wool, such as temperature regulation.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Summary

2. Introduction

3. Fabric Fairs

Milano Unica

Munich Fabric Start

Premiere Vision Paris

Texworld Paris

4. Fabric Trends

Colour

Principal metallic

Prints and patterns

Fancy fabrics

Functional fabrics

Wool fabrics

List of Tables

Table 1: European fabric fairs for autumn/winter 2024/25 and spring/summer 2025

List of Figures

Figure 1: Colours in the Highlands Hybrids trend theme

Figure 2: Colours in the Kinky Classics trend theme

Figure 3: Colours in the Mystic Beings trend theme

Figure 4: Colours in the Past Forward trend theme

Figure 5: Colours in the System Cringe trend theme

Figure 6: Fabric for autumn/winter 2024/25

Figure 7: Fabric for autumn/winter 2024/25

Figure 8: Metallic leather for autumn/winter 2024/25

Figure 9: Metallic sheepskin shearling for autumn/winter 2024/25

Figure 10: Fabric for autumn/winter 2024/25

Figure 11: Fabric for autumn/winter 2024/25

Figure 12: Fabric for autumn/winter 2024/25

Figure 13: Fabric for autumn/winter 2024/25

Figure 14: Fabric for autumn/winter 2024/25

Figure 15: Fabric for autumn/winter 2024/25

Figure 16: Fabric for autumn/winter 2024/25

Figure 17: Fabric for autumn/winter 2024/25

Figure 18: Fabric for autumn/winter 2024/25

Figure 19: Fabric for autumn/winter 2024/25

Figure 20: Fancy fabric for autumn/winter 2024/25

Figure 21: Fancy fabric for autumn/winter 2024/25

Figure 22: Fancy fabric for autumn/winter 2024/25

Figure 23: Fancy fabric for autumn/winter 2024/25

Figure 24: Fancy fabric for autumn/winter 2024/25

Figure 25: Fancy fabric for autumn/winter 2024/25

Figure 26: Fancy fabric for autumn/winter 2024/25

Figure 27: Fancy fabric for autumn/winter 2024/25

Figure 28: Wool shirting fabric for autumn/winter 2024/25

Figure 29: Wool shirting fabric for autumn/winter 2024/25





Companies Mentioned





Milano Unica

Munich Fabric Start

Premiere Vision Paris

Texworld Paris





