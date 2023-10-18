Bottled Water Market To Reach USD 566.9 Billion By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Bottled Water Market size was valued at USD 296.1 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 566.9 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 6.8%.

Bottled water is becoming more popular due to concerns about their health and the need to reduce their carbonated beverage intake. There is also an emphasis on staying hydrated and a lack of access to clean drinking water. To ensure safety and quality, bottled water undergoes treatment such as distillation, filtration, deionization, ozonation, or reverse osmosis to remove harmful bacteria and impurities, making it safe to drink.

In the US alone, 7 million illnesses are caused by the consumption of unclean water each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Water scarcity, pollution, and poor water quality add to the problem, increasing waterborne diseases. To avoid this, people are switching to bottled water, which is clean and infused with minerals, contributing to the growth of the bottled water market. Moreover, health-conscious individuals are choosing bottled water over soft drinks, as companies offer a variety of flavors.

People prefer packaged drinking water due to its benefits. Companies in this industry must follow strict measures and safety guidelines per FDA rules, making bottled water a reliable option. Bottled water companies in the US must adhere to specific standards to identify their products and mention the type of water on the bottle tag.

Segmentation Overview:

The global bottled water market has been segmented into type, packaging, and region. Clean drinking water is becoming scarce due to climate change and water shortages in some parts of the world. As a result, there is an increasing demand for purified bottled water. People in underdeveloped and developing countries are shifting towards purified water for consumption. Bottled water comes in plastic or glass bottles, with plastic bottles preferred. To address environmental concerns, some water companies use recycled plastic bottles.

Bottled Water Market Report Highlights:

The global bottled water market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2032.

Demand for clean and hygienic packaged water options increases as health concerns about consuming contaminated water rise.

The largest and fastest-growing market for bottled water is Asia-Pacific due to a lack of access to clean drinking water. Developed countries like China and Singapore consume packaged water due to high purchasing power. In contrast, India, Malaysia, and South Korea consume it due to the unavailability of clean drinking water and growing awareness about potable water.

Some prominent players in the bottled water market report include The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Nestle Waters, Tata Consumer Group, Nongfu Spring, Danone, Fiji Water, Bisleri International, CR Beverages, Tingyi/ Master Kong, Dasani, Aquafina, Poland Spring.

Industry Trends and Insights:

MenaBev, a PepsiCo bottler, partnered with Sidel to produce seven new bottle designs across two PET lines in just one week, enhancing line performance.

Nestlé has cleared its peanut allergy remedy industry, Palforzia, to biopharmaceutical company Stallergenes Greer, receiving milestone expenses and continued royalties.

Bottled Water Market Segmentation:

By Type: Spring Water, Purified Water, Mineral Water, Sparkling Water

By Packaging: Plastic bottles and Glass bottles

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

