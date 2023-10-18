Else Nutrition’s Ready-To-Drink Kids Shakes Approved for Sale by Leading Online Marketplace

Else's Plant-Based RTD Kids' Nutritional Shakes, Boasting 50% Less Sugar with Great Taste,

to be Available Through Online Marketplace Serving 1 Million Plus Members

and their Families Across the U.S.

Expresses Condolences to Families Impacted by the Tragedy in Israel;

Commences Donations for Infants, Toddlers and Children





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), is thrilled to announce that its groundbreaking Ready-To-Drink (RTD) Kids' Nutritional Shakes will soon be listed on a distinguished online organic marketplace. This notable listing propels Else's reach nationwide, offering a nutritious and sustainable beverage choice for parents from coast to coast.

The online marketplace, celebrated for its membership-based model, hosts a curated selection of high-quality organic and natural products. This alignment with Else’s commitment to providing wholesome, plant-based nutrition exemplifies a shared vision for health and wellness. Including Else's RTD Kids' Nutritional Shakes in the marketplace's assortment reflects the growing demand and acceptance of plant-based nutritional alternatives among discerning consumers.

This nationwide listing is a monumental step, as it will make Else's RTD Kids' Nutritional Shakes available to the online marketplace’s million-plus members and their families across the United States. The marketplace's extensive reach and devoted membership base creates an ideal platform for Else's innovative products. Parents nationwide will be able to access Else's RTD Kids' Nutritional Shakes, tailored to meet the nutritional needs of growing children in a convenient, ready-to-drink format.

“We are honored to have our products listed on such a high-profile platform that resonates with our vision of offering nutritious, ethical, and sustainable options for families. This listing significantly amplifies our mission to make plant-based nutrition accessible to a wider audience and we’re appreciative of their leadership as a “first-to-market” online partner,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition.

The Company also reported that despite recent events and the Company’s operations in Israel, it has not experienced any business interruptions. The Company does not anticipate any disruption in production as manufacturing is conducted in the U.S., Canada and Austria. Ms. Yitzhak further noted, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those that have lost loved ones as a result of the recent horrific events. We are donating nutritional products to infants, toddlers and children impacted by this tragedy and encourage anyone interested in supporting these efforts to visit elsenutrition.com/pages/disaster-relief for more information.”

To delve deeper into Else Nutrition's offerings and its revolutionary approach to kids' nutrition, visit www.elsenutrition.com

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

“Best Dairy Alternative” Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon



Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Alexandra Schilt

Office: (212) 671-1020 Ext: 305

Email: baby@crescendo-ir.com

TSX

Neither the TSX nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the company's financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs, and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID-19 and that the manufacturing, broker, and supply logistic agreement with the company does not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs, and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e00a1169-2dcb-4722-8efa-737b89277055