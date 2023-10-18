Feminine Hygiene Products Market Size to Hit Around USD 127.6 billion, Registering a CAGR 6.2% from 2022 to 2031: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global feminine hygiene products market was estimated to have acquired US$ 71.1 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 6.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 127.6 billion.



Several synthetic materials found in conventional napkins, like rayon dioxin, metal dyes that trigger allergies, and extremely refined wood pulp, are known to cause allergies, infections, and inflammation. After extended usage, several of these compounds have been shown to be carcinogenic. The global market for feminine hygiene products is being adversely affected by causes such as health problems associated with sanitary napkins and growing environmental concerns.

In an effort to lessen the health risks associated with irritants, dyes, and dangerous chemicals contained in sanitary napkins and tampons, women are becoming more and more in demand for cloth sanitary pads as well as pads made of organic materials and biodegradable items. This offers suppliers a profitable chance to improve their market share by creating high-end, cutting-edge products in this sector.

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market: Key Players



The market for feminine hygiene products is fragmented globally due to the existence of both major and minor players. Businesses are investing a lot of money on thorough research and development, mostly to create environmentally friendly products.

Among the important tactics used by major players are mergers & acquisitions and product portfolio diversification. The following companies are well-known participants in the global feminine hygiene products market:

Procter & Gamble

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Edgewell Personal Care

Unicharm Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Lil-Lets Group Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Biochemix Healthcare Private Limited

Hengan International Group Co. Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Key Findings of the Market Report

The market for feminine menstrual hygiene is being driven by rising demand in industrialized nations for items like tampons as well as panty liners.

About 30% to 35% of the global market for feminine menstrual hygiene is made up of menstrual care products.

Women all across the world are now able to invest in vaginal hygiene because to increases in their disposable income.

To protect themselves from infections and preserve the PH balance of the vaginal area, females spend money on wipes, intimate wash, and hair removal.

Market Trends for Feminine Hygiene Products

Due to the extensive availability of synthetic as well as traditional items, the conventional segment gained a substantial portion of the market. When compared to organic feminine hygiene products, the cost of producing synthetic feminine hygiene products is quite low.

The market share of organic items is anticipated to rise as a result of the increasing customer preferences toward reusable and organic goods.

The menstrual products category has the largest market share of all categories of feminine hygiene products worldwide. Tampons are the next most popular product in this category, after sanitary pads and napkins.

These are the feminine hygiene products that are most widely used worldwide. Tampons and menstruation cups are rapidly becoming more popular among Americans, whereas sanitary pads are still preferred by consumers in Asia Pacific.

Global Market for Feminine Hygiene Products: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the feminine hygiene products market in different regions. These are:

In terms of volume share, the Asia Pacific region accounted for 35–40% of the global market for feminine hygiene products in 2021. Increasing urbanization as well as sanitation awareness are two major factors propelling the Asia Pacific market for feminine hygiene products.

The Asia Pacific market for feminine hygiene products is also expanding due to rising demand for sanitary products, like extra-large sanitary pads with a high absorption capacity and unique side leakage prevention.

The market has experienced growth, mostly due to the rising demand in developed nations like India, China, Japan, Australia, and Hong Kong for sanitary protection goods. In Asian countries, sanitary pads are favored over other products for feminine hygiene.



Key developments in the global market are:

Company Year Key Developments Proof 2022 The reusable period underwear brand Proof, which promotes feminine wellness, debuted at Walmart.

Proof also debuted a brand-new collection of worry-free, period-proof, leak-proof underwear, which will be sold at Walmart stores. Think 2022 Think stated that it will be expanding its line of air collecting underwear, which will now include sweat-wicking, ultra-thin, breathable, micro mesh underwear made for days without wetness and for periods. LastObject 2021 LastObject, a Danish manufacturing company that specializes in producing reusable skin-care as well as hygiene goods, announced the release of their new reusable sanitary towel.

LastPad is a device designed to cut down on waste from discarded sanitary napkins as well as pads.

The product is made only with sustainability and reuse in mind.

Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market Segmentation

Product Type Menstrual Products Sanitary Pads & Napkins Menstrual Cups Tampons Panty Liners & Shields Others (Cotton Buds & Balls, Sponge, etc.) Intimate Washes & Cleansing Moisturizers & Creams Wipes Spray Others (Powder, Mousse, Soap, Gel, etc.) Hair Removals Razors Strips & Wax Trimmers & Epilators, Others (Cream, Spray Foam, etc.) Others (Vaginal Tightening, Anti-hair Growth, Skin Whitening etc.)

Category Conventional Organic

Usage Disposable Reusable

Age Group Below 15 years 15 – 25 years 26 – 40 years Above 40 years

Distribution Channel Online Company Website E-commerce Websites Offline Specialty Stores Supermarket/ Hypermarket Others (Individual Stores, etc.)





