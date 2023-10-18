South Asia Textile and Apparel Trade and Production Trends Report 2023: Focus on Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, & Sri Lanka

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Asia Textile and Apparel Trade and Production Trends, 2023" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes detailed information on textile and clothing production by country and it highlights the fastest growing markets for textile and clothing exports from each country by product category.

This latest report in the flagship series contains statistical data, information and insight into the textile and apparel industries in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Also, it provides analyses of developments in the South Asia region and government measures relating to the countries featured. The report presents a wealth of information and is essential for anyone who is considering sourcing from, selling to, or investing in these countries.

Textile and clothing exports from Bangladesh rose in 2022/23, following growth in 2021/22 and 2020/21 after exports had declined in 2019/20 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. By contrast, textile and clothing exports from India were down in 2022 and were also down during January-May 2023 compared with the corresponding period a year earlier.

Furthermore, there was a decline in the production of textiles in India in 2022/23. In Pakistan, textile and clothing exports fell in 2022/23 and production of textiles was also down but production of clothing shot up. Textile and clothing exports from Sri Lanka rose in 2022 but they were down sharply during January-June 2023 compared with the corresponding period a year earlier.

Clothing production in Sri Lanka, meanwhile, rose in 2022 but textile production fell, and textile and clothing production during January-April 2023 was down sharply compared with the corresponding period a year earlier.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Summary

2. Bangladesh

Exports

Export markets

Exports from Bangladesh to the EU

Exports from Bangladesh to the USA

Exports from Bangladesh to other markets

Production

3. India

Exports

Export markets

Exports from India to the USA

Exports from India to the EU

Exports from India to Bangladesh

Exports from India to the UAE

Exports from India to the UK

Exports from India to Sri Lanka

Production

4. Pakistan

Exports

Export markets

Exports from Pakistan to the EU

Exports from Pakistan to the USA

Exports from Pakistan to the UK

Exports from Pakistan to China

Production

5. Sri Lanka

Exports

Export markets

Exports from Sri Lanka to the USA

Exports from Sri Lanka to the EU

Exports from Sri Lanka to the UK

Exports from Sri Lanka to Canada

Production

