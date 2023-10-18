Wet Wipes Market To Reach USD 31.5 Billion By 2032 Report By DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Wet Wipes Market size was valued at USD 20.9 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 31.5 Billion By 2032 with a CAGR of 4.3%.

Wet wipes are popular for personal hygiene and household cleaning due to their disposable and disinfecting properties. Their convenience and effectiveness in preventing infection have increased demand, especially in areas where clean water is scarce. The growing infant population, urbanization, and higher consumer spending on personal hygiene products also contribute to the market growth.

The demand for wet wipes is increasing for public use, particularly in restaurants, hospitals, and airlines. In 2020, about 16.3 million Americans used pre-moistened wipes 31 times or more within a week. Cost, convenience, hygiene, performance, ease of use, time convenience, and consumer-centric aesthetics drive market growth.

The growth of wet wipes in the baby hygiene segment is driven by the increased infant population and spending power of millennial parents. However, wet wipes contribute to 94% of sewer blockages, creating a demand for eco-friendly alternatives like biodegradable wipes. Huggies' Bio Baby Wipes, which are 100% biodegradable and contain 99% water, exemplify this trend. This leads to more investment in R&D and innovation in the flushable and specialty wipes categories.

Segmentation Overview:

The global wet wipes market has been segmented into product, material, distribution channel and region. The baby wipe segment dominated the wet wipe market due to the increased infant population. Companies focus on skin-friendly wipes to cater to consumer demand. Nonwoven wipes have a promising future and account for over 90% of wet wipes in the market.

Wet Wipes Market Report Highlights:

The global wet wipes market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2032.

Factors such as the increasing infant population, urbanization, and rising consumer expenditure on personal hygiene products drive the market growth for Testing Inspection and Certification.

North America has the largest revenue share due to increased spending power and the number of working women. The growth of feminine wipes and Baby hygiene awareness among parents in the region is driven by the need for hygiene during menstruation.

Some prominent players in the wet wipes market report include The Clorox Company, Procter and Gamble, Kimberley Clarke, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Himalaya Wellness Company TLC International, WipesPlus, The Honest Company.

Industry Trends and Insights:

CFS Brands has acquired Progressive Products, the manufacturer of WipesPlus, which produces FDA and EPA-registered and authorized wet and dry wipes for various industries. The company’s product line also includes dispensing solutions.

Google Cloud and Unilever partnered to launch My Unilever, an app designed to merge digitally Unilever’s factory-based colleagues worldwide and provide access to Unilever’s digital resources from any device or location.

Wet Wipes Market Segmentation:

By Product: Facial & cosmetics, baby, hand & body

By Material: Woven, non-woven

By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket, supermarket

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

