Bleeding Disorders Testing Market Size to Surpass USD 161.9 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.9%

Pune, India, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bleeding disorders testing market size was valued at USD 88.5 million in 2022, and it is set to expand from USD 94.9 million in 2023 to USD 161.9 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% over the estimated period. The market growth is being driven by the surging prevalence of bleeding disorders such as Von Willebrand disease, haemophilia A, haemophilia B, and others.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report, titled “Bleeding Disorders Testing Market, 2023-2030”.

Key Industry Development:

May 2022 – Precision BioLogic Incorporated rolled out its new solution dubbed CRYOcheck Chromogenic Factor IX assay in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., and the European Union.





Key Takeaways:

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), HORIBA Ltd. (Japan), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Abbott (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Atlas Medical GmbH (Germany), HYPHEN BioMed (France), Precision Biologics (U.S.)





Report Scope

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 7.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 161.9 Million Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 94.9 Million Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 130





Drivers and Restraints:

Market Value to Rise on Account of Growing Prevalence and Diagnosis of Bleeding Disorders

The bleeding disorders testing market growth can be attributed to the escalating prevalence of various disorders in emerging and developed regions. These include idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, hemophilia A, hemophilia B, and others.

However, the market growth could be hindered by the low penetration of testing in emerging countries and low adherence to guidelines.





Segments:

Reagents & Consumables Segment Dominated Due to Rising Rate of Testing

Based on product type, the market for bleeding disorders testing is fragmented into instruments and reagents & consumables. The reagents & consumables segment dominated owing to the soaring rate of testing driven by healthcare access in emerging regions.

Hemophilia A Segment Share Dominated Owing to Growing Disease Prevalence

On the basis of indication, the market for bleeding disorders testing is segmented into hemophilia A, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, Von Willebrand disease, hemophilia B, and others. The hemophilia A segment dominated the market due to an upsurge credited to the surging prevalence of bleeding disorders.

Hospitals & Clinics Segment Dominated the Market in 2022 Due to Surge in Disease Awareness

Based on end-user, the market for bleeding disorders testing is subdivided into diagnostic centers, hospitals & clinics, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment held a leading market share in 2022. This is due to the soaring awareness regarding bleeding disorders among the population.

Citing the regional landscape, the market is classified into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.





By Product Type



Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

By Indication

Hemophilia A

Hemophilia B

Von Willebrand Disease

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Others

By End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacifi

Rest of the World





Report Coverage:

The report provides an overview of the significant factors that are expected to impel the business landscape across various regions. It further gives an insight into the major steps taken by leading industry participants for propelling the business scenario throughout the forecast period. These insights have been provided after extensive research and data collation from credible sources.

Regional Insights:

Europe Dominated the Market Owing to an Upsurge in Patient Population

The Europe bleeding disorders testing market share held a dominant position in the global market. This is mainly impelled by the growing prevalence of disorders in Germany, the U.K., and other countries. Additional factors favoring industry expansion comprise the escalating adherence to guidelines and the growing patient population.

The North America market for bleeding disorders testing is estimated to register appreciable expansion over the forecast period. The rise can be credited to the growing launch of testing instruments and the escalating number of regulatory approvals.

Competitive Landscape:

Market Players to Adopt Strategic Steps to Maintain Industry Position

Leading bleeding disorders testing companies are focused on the adoption of strategic initiatives including the formation of alliances, acquisitions, mergers, and others. These steps are being deployed for the consolidation of their market positions. Some of the additional initiatives include collaborations, partnerships, and the launch of new products.





FAQ’s

How big is the Bleeding Disorder Testing Market?

Bleeding Disorder Testing Market size was USD 94.9 Million in 2023.

How fast is the Bleeding Disorder Testing Market growing?

The Bleeding Disorder Testing Market will exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





