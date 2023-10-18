Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Profile of Polartec: A Pioneer in Synthetic Fleece Materials and Innovator in Performance Fabrics for the Textile and Clothing Industry" company profile from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Polartec is a company based in the USA which specialises in the manufacture of a range of performance textiles. The best known of these is Fleece Series - a 100% polyester fabric and successor to the original Polarfleece fabric

. Polartec manufactures a variety of products which fall under five key categories, namely base layer fabrics, insulation materials, treatments and finishes, weather resistant fabrics, and flame resistant fabrics. It caters to a broad range of markets, and supplies fabrics to more than 220 brand partners - including leading sportswear brands such as adidas, Nike and Under Armour.

Furthermore, it considers itself to be a trailblazer in the implementation of environmentally sustainable practices. In particular, it is committed to using recycled materials - particularly recycled polyester derived from post-consumer polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic bottles - and it seeks to employ distribution methods and production methods which have a low impact on the environment.

The company operates production processes which are less resource-intensive than conventional processes, it captures and repurposes textiles waste generated by its production lines, and it uses energy-efficient compressors, ventilation and lighting systems at its facilities.

In addition, Polartec has established several initiatives aimed at reducing microplastics pollution and eliminating the use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs), also known as "forever chemicals".

