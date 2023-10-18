FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Post Event Business Analysis Report 2023: Player Profile and Sponsorship, Prize Money, Attendance and Ticketing, Sponsorship, Broadcasters

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 - Post Event Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An analysis of the recent 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.

A detailed overview of the key facts and events which took place in Australia and New Zealand. The report identifies the major media and sponsorship players in the market, pinpoints the ticket prices on offer as well as looking into the sponsorship portfolio's of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.



1,978,274 fans watched the games of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 between the 20th July to 20th August. For the tournament, FIFA put in place a global network of broadcast partners for the biggest ever FIFA Women's World cup. 105 media deals were announced to show the FIFA Women's World cup 2023.

The tournament was shown in over 200 territories. 30 brands partnered with the FIFA Women's World Cup tournament. The biggest deals of the tournament included Adidas, Coca-Cola and Wanda. The direct prize money that was on offer for this tournament was three times more than what was on offer in 2019, and six times more than in 2015.

FIFA confirmed that US$110 million (AU$165M) in total prize money was allocated to the tournament in 2023. The winners, Spain, earnt US$4,290,000 (AU$6,386,000) with each team being guaranteed at least US$1,560,000 (AU$2,322,000) for qualifying. US$270,000 was awarded to each player on the winning team, therefore the winners got a total of $10.5 million from FIFA.



This report provides an overview of the tournament, including a sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing. An analysis of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup sponsors is included and the estimated annual values are provided. Information regarding the events ticketing and attendance figures, player profiles as well as the tournaments prize-money is also included.

GlobalData

