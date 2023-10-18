American Oncology Network Leaders Slated To Speak at Association for Value-Based Cancer Care 2023 Summit

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network (AON) (Nasdaq: AONC) is pleased to announce that Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, chief medical officer; James Gilmore, PharmD, chief pharmacy and clinical services officer; Alti Rahman, MHA, MBA, CSSBB, chief strategy and innovation officer; and Susan Sabo-Wagner, MSN, RN, OCN, vice president of clinical innovation, have been invited to speak at the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC) 2023 Summit. The in-person event is scheduled for October 18 through October 20 in New York.

Divers, Gilmore, Rahman and Sabo-Wagner, who are members of AON’s leadership team, serve as Summit faculty and will be speaking and moderating specific sessions:

Divers will participate on the panel for the following session: “Clinician Leadership Role in Transforming Cancer Care.”

Gilmore will participate on the panel for the following session: “Value-Based Agreements in Oncology: What Cancer Care Practices are Doing in the Marketplace Today.”

Rahman will participate on the panel for the following sessions: “Challenges in Transitioning to Value-Based Care,” “Transforming the Oncology Practice Clinically and Financially,” “The Essential to Achieving Success in Value-Based Care: Medically Integrated Pharmacies & Dispensaries,” and “How Do I Handle Bundle Payments.” Rahman will also moderate the following panel sessions: “Beyond EOM: How does Health Equity Fit in Multi-Stakeholder Value-Based Care Partnership” and “Artificial Intelligence and the Impact on Care Delivery Outcomes.”

Sabo-Wagner will participate on the panel for the following session: “Beyond EOM: How does Health Equity Fit in Multi-Stakeholder Value-Based Care Partnership.”

“Cancer is constantly evolving, and it requires us, as healthcare leaders and patient advocates, to follow suit and continuously elevate our learning so that we can improve patient outcomes,” said Divers, who also serves as a board member of Community Oncology Alliance. “The cancer fight is everyone’s responsibility and so much can be learned by looking to our partners throughout the industry and taking note of best practices. I am excited and honored to be a part of the panel discussion and to see my fellow AON leaders speaking in sessions so that we can explore best cancer practices in today’s environment together.”

“Value-based care is a main force that can close the cancer care gap and create healthcare equity,” said Rahman, who also serves as co-chair of AVBCC and a board member of Community Oncology Alliance. “I am passionate about these topics and sharing my knowledge in hopes to educate and inspire others to learn more about value-based care and more importantly, look for ways to increase access to care so that everyone can receive the right care at the right time.”

According to the AVBCC website, the Summit brings together over 300 experts across the oncology landscape including practitioners, pharmacists, payers, policymakers and other key stakeholders. Filled with various educational sessions, attendees will gain insightful and relevant information that can be implemented in clinics and institutions.

“We are honored to have representatives from AON speaking at this prestigious event,” said Todd Schonherz, AON’s chief executive officer. “To us as an organization, it is important that we consistently work toward being at the forefront of cancer care. We do this by sharing our expertise in the field with others so that cancer care is elevated and progresses alongside the advancements in medicine and technology.”

In addition to speaking at the Summit, Rahman and Sabo-Wagner have been invited to speak at the Community Oncology Alliance (COA) Payer Exchange Summit on Oncology Payment Reform event in late October and the Patient-Centered Oncology Care® conference in early November.

For more information about AON, visit www.aoncology.com. To learn more about the AVBCC’s Summit, visit www.valuebasedcancer.com/avbcc/2023-summit.

