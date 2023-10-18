UN Global Compact Network Canada Launches SDG in Action Podcast Series

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we evaluate our midpoint progress on the 2030 Agenda, the challenge ahead is clear: many of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) remain unmet as we approach the deadline. In response to this pressing need, the UN Global Compact Network Canada presents a new podcast series initiative, SDG in Action: Real-World Examples of Sustainable Business Practices . Premiering this October, and proudly sponsored by Element Fleet Management , the first episode resonates with Canadian Women's History Month and International Persons Day, spotlighting Gender Equality in the Workplace.



This podcast series seamlessly blends business insights with actionable strategies around the Sustainable Development Goals. With a clear and concise approach, listeners are treated to engaging dialogues with Canadian industry frontrunners, actionable case studies, and authoritative insights into SDGs integration with modern business operations.

Elizabeth Dove, Executive Director of the UN Global Compact Network Canada, shared, “We're not just offering a podcast; we're extending an invitation to the business community. This is an opportunity for actionable understanding of the Global Goals, urging businesses to elevate their sustainability agendas. Through this series, we aspire to galvanize leaders, steering collective action towards an equitable future.”

The inaugural episode, Breaking Barriers: Promoting Gender Equality in the Workplace, offers a compelling discourse featuring Megan Grace Halferty and Brittany Gataveckas . Emphasizing diverse gender representation, they elucidate its pivotal role in evolving corporate cultures.

Jacqui McGillivray, EVP & Chief People and Social Impact Officer at Element Fleet Management, the series sponsor, expresses her support: “At Element Fleet Management, we are excited to sponsor the UN Global Compact Network Canada’s SDG in Action Podcast Series. The series offers a unique opportunity to explore the Sustainable Development Goals in-depth, drawing upon the insights and actions of both the public and private sectors. Our commitment to advancing the SDGs empowers us to drive positive change and foster sustainability amongst our clients, supply chain, and within our own operations.”

Elizabeth Dove concluded, “To champion the Global Goals, we need dialogue, understanding, and, most importantly, collective effort. Bringing businesses together for this shared mission, UN Global Compact Network Canada is actively constructing a brighter, more sustainable world. Our commitment to the principles-based approach drives us forward, emphasizing the transformative potential of unified action.”

For more information about SDG in Action: Real-World Examples of Sustainable Business Practices, or to listen to the podcast, please visit our website .

About the UN Global Compact Network Canada

Established in June 2013, the UN Global Compact Network Canada operates as an integral part of the UN Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. UN Global Compact Network Canada works with companies to align strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, and take actions that advance the Sustainable Development Goals. By fostering collaboration among multiple stakeholders, UN Global Compact Network Canada serves as a unifying force, enhancing the capabilities of the Canadian private sector to adopt sustainable business practices. This entails convening and expediting opportunities for multi-stakeholder collaboration, thereby facilitating the advancement of sustainable development objectives.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management is the largest publicly traded pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, providing the full range of fleet services and solutions to a growing base of loyal, world-class clients – corporates, governments and not-for-profits – across North America, Australia and New Zealand. Element’s services address every aspect of clients’ fleet requirements, from vehicle acquisition, maintenance, accidents and remarketing, to integrating EVs and managing the complexity of gradual fleet electrification. Clients benefit from Element’s expertise as the largest fleet solutions provider in its markets, offering unmatched economies of scale and insight used to reduce fleet operating costs and improve productivity and performance. For more information, visit www.elementfleet.com

