Singing Machine Unveils New Karaoke Products at Prestigious Toy Fair New York

Key Industry Event Showcased Company’s

Innovative Sesame Street-Branded Karaoke Products.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MICS) – showcased its newest toy preview at the 2023 New York Toy Fair held between September 30 to October 3, 2023. This is one of the most important toy industry gatherings for the introduction of new products. The event is widely attended by major US and international retailers, distributors, media, and major toy licensors.

The Singing Machine successfully leveraged this event to promote their new Sesame Street-branded karaoke products, targeting preschool age children and their parents. These products have been well received in customer feedback for the dual benefit of providing quality entertainment while incorporating key educational opportunities for parents.

Singing Machine’s newest assortment included the debut of its Sesame Street karaoke products featuring beloved characters such as Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird and Abby Cadabby. The Company also debuted its latest innovative wearable karaoke backpack line featuring everyone’s favorite Sesame Street characters.

“We were very excited to unveil our new Sesame Street licensed products at Toy Fair New York 2023,” commented CEO Gary Atkinson. “There was a buzz around Toy Fair with the iconic brand. We are proud to align with the Sesame Workshop to inspire childhood play and learning through music and singing.”

The timing of the announcement aligns with the Company’s continuing social impact initiative, CARE-eoke™, aimed at improving the mental and physical health of children, seniors and neurodiverse populations. Independent studies have shown that singing positively affects key areas of cognitive and social development including Language Development, Confidence & Self Esteem, Brain & Body Development, and Overall Wellness. Mr. Atkinson added, “It is well-established that music and singing products can positively impact the educational experience for children with a variety of early learning and developmental skills at the center of the product design process. We are pleased that so many attendees at the Toy Fair New York 2023 had an opportunity to see our exciting new products. The positive feedback within the industry was very encouraging.”

Highlights of the new Singing Machine line include:

Sesame Street Karaoke Backpack: For the always-on-the-go singing lovers, this battery-operated wearable karaoke backpack features beloved Sesame Street character with wired microphone and built-in speaker and built-in songs and sound effects.

Availability: Spring 2024

Singing Machine Mini Sparkle Karaoke: Discover the sparkling voice inside of you with the Mini Sparkle Karaoke by Singing Machine. Featuring six voice changer effects, two wireless microphones for duets, and lead vocal-off feature allowing your voice to shine through the song. Enjoy a light show that synchronizes to the beat of the music and sing your favorite songs via Bluetooth™ device.

Available now.

About The Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) is the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded over forty years ago, the Company designs and distributes the industry's widest assortment of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products. Their portfolio is marketed under both proprietary brands and popular licenses, including Carpool Karaoke and Sesame Street. Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 100,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products and is also developing the world’s first globally available, fully integrated in-car karaoke system. The Company also has a new philanthropic initiative, CARE-eoke by Singing Machine, to focus on the social impact of karaoke for children and adults of all ages who would benefit from singing. Their products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com .

