DevvStream and Focus Impact to Present Business Combination Overview

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DevvStream Holdings Inc. (“DevvStream” or the “Company”) (CBOE: DESG) (OTCQB: DSTRF) (FSE: CQ0), a leading carbon credit project co-development and generation firm specializing in technology-based solutions, is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting a live update with Focus Impact Acquisition Corp (“Focus Impact”) (NASDAQ: FIAC) on Thursday, October 26th at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET. The event will highlight details of the recent definitive business combination agreement between DevvStream and Focus Impact, as announced on September 13th, 2023 .



The webinar will be hosted by Focus Communications Investor Relations ("FCIR") and Cory Fleck of the Korelin Report. Participants are encouraged to submit any questions for the Company prior to the event by emailing FCIR at info@fcir.ca. Register for the webinar at https://event.webinarjam.com/register/248/q32nmsn2

About DevvStream

Founded in 2021, DevvStream is a technology-based sustainability company that advances the development and monetization of environmental assets, with an initial focus on carbon markets. DevvStream works with governments and corporations worldwide to achieve their sustainability goals through the implementation of curated green technology projects that generate renewable energy, improve energy efficiencies, eliminate or reduce emissions, and sequester carbon directly from the air—creating carbon credits in the process.

On September 13, 2023, DevvStream and Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: FIAC) announced that they have entered into a definitive Business Combination Agreement for a business combination that would result in the combined Company (DevvStream) to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “DEVS”.

About Focus Impact Acquisition Corp.

FIAC is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is sponsored by Focus Impact Sponsor, LLC. FIAC intends to focus its search on businesses that are, or seek to be positioned as, a “Social-Forward Company”, which are companies that marry operating excellence with the desire to create Social good, with the benefit of increasing attention and capital flows to such companies while amplifying their social impact.

