Smart Textile Market: Pioneering the Future with Strong CAGR of 26.0% and Expanding US$ 24.01 billion by 2030-BY PMI

Covina, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart textiles, also known as e-textiles or electronic textiles, are a rapidly evolving and innovative category of textiles that incorporate electronic components and technology to provide advanced functions and features. These textiles are designed to go beyond the traditional role of fabrics by offering interactive and dynamic properties.

The continued rise in wearable technology and the demand for more sophisticated, comfortable, and health-monitoring wearable’s to fuel the smart textile market . These textiles are well-suited for integrating sensors and electronics into clothing.

Key Highlights –

In October 2022, using a novel fabrication process, MIT researchers produced smart textiles that snugly conform to the body so they can sense the wearer’s posture and motions. The researchers were able to significantly increase the precision of pressure sensors woven into multilayered knit fabrics they call 3DKnITS by integrating a specific kind of plastic yarn and using heat to partially melt it.

Analyst View –

Smart textiles are being used more frequently in the healthcare sector for assistive technology, diagnostic garments, and patient monitoring. Health-related smart textile solutions will become more and more necessary as the world's population ages. An important market for smart textiles is the sports and fitness industry. Athletes and fitness enthusiasts are looking for cutting-edge gear and apparel that can improve their performance and general well-being.

Detailed Segmentation:

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global smart textile market include,

Adidas AG

Ohmatex ApS

Peratech Holdco Limited

Infineon Technologies AG

Jabil Circuit Inc.

Fibertronic Ltd

KARL MAYER Textilmaschinenfabrik GmbH

Murjani Group

Tektronix, Inc

Sensoria Inc.

Market players are engaged in the encapsulation of electronics, integration with textile structures, and electronics and industrial design. For instance, on March 5, 2019, KARL MAYER Textilmaschinenfabrik GmbH launched smart technology platform, is new smart technology with the creation of an online platform to help develop innovative new knit applications. Further, in July 2018, Tommy Hilfiger is subsidiary of Murjani Group launched smart clothing that tracks movement of users.

Trends and developments in the smart textile market:

Healthcare Applications: Smart textiles were increasingly being used in healthcare and medical applications. These textiles can monitor vital signs, assist in physical therapy, and provide valuable data to healthcare professionals.

Wearable Technology: The integration of smart textiles with wearable technology continued to grow. Companies were developing clothing and accessories embedded with sensors, LEDs, and other electronic components for various purposes, such as fitness tracking and communication.

Sustainability: Environmental concerns were driving the development of sustainable smart textiles. Innovations in eco-friendly materials and production processes were becoming more prominent in the industry.

Fashion and Sports: Smart textiles were finding their way into the fashion and sports industries. Athletes could benefit from performance-enhancing clothing with integrated sensors, and fashion designers were experimenting with light-up fabrics and interactive garments.

Military and Defense: The military and defense sectors continued to invest in smart textiles for applications like soldier monitoring, camouflage adaptation, and protection against chemical and biological threats.

