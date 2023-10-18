Emerging Technology Report on AI in Drones Market, GTM Strategy, and Trends 2023-2030 – Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s recent industry analysis, the Global AI in Drones Market value is estimated at US$ 14.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 28.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

AI in drones refers to the incorporation of advanced algorithms and machine-learning techniques into drone systems. These technologies enable drones to perform autonomous flight, obstacle detection and avoidance, object recognition, intelligent navigation, and even decision-making.

The desire for AI-powered drones has fueled substantial R&D efforts in both the public and business sectors. This ongoing innovation results in the development of more advanced and efficient drone systems, which drives market growth even further.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global AI in Drones market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, type of AI, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific).

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global AI in Drones market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global AI in Drones market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global AI in Drones Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on type of AI, Machine learning segment is anticipated to dominate the market. Drones may be trained to do a number of tasks using machine learning techniques, such as object detection, tracking, and classification.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific area is home to some of the world's largest and fastest-growing AI in Drones markets. The increasing need for AI-powered drones for surveillance and monitoring is driving the growth of the AI in Drones market in the Asia Pacific region.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 14.5 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 84 billion Growth Rate 28.5% Dominant Segment Machine Learning Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Advancements in communication technology

Diverse Applications

Advances in AI algorithms Companies Profiled 3D Robotics, Inc.

Animusoft Corp.

Applanix Corp.

BetterView Marketplace, Inc.

Botlink LLC

Citadel Defense Co.

DRONE Aviation Corp.

DroneBase, Inc.

DroneCast Inc.

Firmatek LLC

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global AI in Drones market growth include 3D Robotics, Inc., Animusoft Corp., Applanix Corp., BetterView Marketplace, Inc., Botlink LLC, Citadel Defense Co., DRONE Aviation Corp., DroneBase, Inc., DroneCast Inc., and Firmatek LLC, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global AI in Drones market based on type, type of AI, application and region

Global AI in Drones Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Fixed Wing Drones Rotary Blade Drones Hybrid Drones

Global AI in Drones Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type of AI Machine Learning Deep Learning Computer Vision Natural Language Processing

Global AI in Drones Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Precision Agriculture Military and Defense Media and Entertainment Surveillance and Monitoring Inspection and Maintenance Delivery and Logistics Mapping and Surveying Search and Rescue Others

Global AI in Drones Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America AI in Drones Market US Canada Latin America AI in Drones Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe AI in Drones Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe AI in Drones Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific AI in Drones Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa AI in Drones Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

