2023 Depression Clinical Trials Feasibility Risk Assessment and Planning for Success Study

This report provides a review of global depression clinical trials derived from the the Clinical Trials Database and Feasibility Planner. The aim of this report is to provide analyses of these trials, coupled with analyses of what to expect when running a similar trial.
As the prevalence of depression has increased, the outlook of it has also changed in positive ways. Better support and services for depression as well as the increase of discussing this order has lead to an increase of depression clinical trials. The COVID-19 pandemic has played a major role in that.
Key Highlights
- COVID-19 pandemic has changed the landscape of depression clinical trials
- Depression clinical trials are being ran all around the world, with North America having the most
- Top sponsors for depression trials are Eli Lilly and Massachusetts General Hospital
- The important of eliminating delays in depression clinical trials
- It is essential to select the right trial design, such as sites and investigators
Reasons to Buy
- Identifies and analyses depression clinical trials by multiple trial designs, such as trial start year, phase and virtual components.
- Examines the effect of COVID-19 on depression trials
- Gives reason for certain trends seen in depression trials
- Uses the Publisher's Feasibility Planner to help to improve trial planning
- Comparison of enrollment parameters for different trials to an industry average
- Provides analysis of best suited clinical trial sites and investigators for depression trials
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table and Figures
2 Executive Summary
3 Introduction
- Report Scope
- Methodology
4 Global Depression Clinical Trial Landscape
- 2021 Was the Leading Year in Depression Clinical Trials
- Phase I Has Dominated Depression Trials Since 2020
- Single-Country Tops Multinational for Depression Trials
- North America Has the Most Depression Clinical Trials
- Non-industry Sponsors Lead Overall in Depression Trials
- Eli Lilly Is the Top Industry Sponsor
- Massachusetts General Hospital Tops Non-industry Sponsors
- Phase IV Has the Longest Enrollment Period and Trial Duration
- Two-Thirds of Depression Trials Have Achieved Endpoint Status
- Decentralized Clinical Trial Used More in Depression Trials Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Mobile Healthcare and Telemedicine Used the Most in Decentralized Clinical Trials
5 Feasibility Planner - A Depression Case Study
- Low Accrual Rate Is the Top Reason for Trial Termination in All Phases
- Enrollment Rate Higher in Industry Average Compared to Five Trials
- Number of Subjects and Sites Comparison of Five Trials to Industry Average
- US Also Has the Most Recommended Sites for Depression Trials
- Pennsylvania, US Is the Top Choice for Depression Clinical Trial Sites
- US Has the Most Recommended Investigators for Depression Trials
6 Key Findings
7 Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Eli Lilly
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- CVS
- Johnson & Johnson
- GlaxoSmithKline
