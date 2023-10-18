Precision Fermentation Market Anticipated to Reach USD 67.9 Billion by 2032 with 44.3% CAGR | Analysis by Marketresearch.biz

New York, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The precision fermentation market, which was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2022, is anticipated to have exponential growth, rising to USD 67.9 billion by 2032. A market that is prospering and ready for innovation and change is indicated by a strong CAGR of 44.3%.



Consumer desire for environmentally friendly, sustainable products is rising, and people are becoming more aware of the advantages of plant-based and cultured alternatives in terms of health. Precision fermentation is at the cutting edge of innovation, transforming the production of a wide range of items, from beef to dairy to even leather, while drastically lowering the need for a lot of land, water, and other resources.

Precision fermentation procedures are now more effective thanks to notable advancements in genetic engineering and biotechnology, which have also been made in this area. With just a fraction of the resources typically needed in animal husbandry, scientists' capacity to create novel strains of microbes has enabled the creation of high-quality protein products like meat and dairy substitutes.

The rapid development of cutting-edge goods and technologies has been expedited by the surge of investments in precision fermentation-focused businesses. The market's increased rivalry is creating an innovative culture and accelerating the sector's rapid expansion.

The global food and beverage business experienced unheard-of difficulties after the COVID-19 epidemic. Due to social segregation policies, supply networks were broken, and enterprises in the agricultural industry suffered serious failures. Despite these challenges, the demand for precision fermentation rose due to rising knowledge of dietary choices that promote health. Notably, the market saw an increase in sales caused by a lack of traditional protein sources like beef and pork. Significant competitors like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat reported astounding sales increases, demonstrating the precision fermentation market's adaptability and resilience.

Key Takeaways

By creating cultured and plant-based substitutes for meat and fish, precision fermentation revolutionizes the business and increases consumer demand for sustainable protein sources.

Precision fermentation components are dominated by casein and whey proteins , which are popular among fitness enthusiasts as dietary supplements.

, which are popular among fitness enthusiasts as dietary supplements. In precision fermentation, bacteria are essential because they allow for fine control over yeast strains in processes like brewing and bread making.

are essential because they allow for fine control over yeast strains in processes like brewing and bread making. Due to the increased demand for products high in protein and the acceptance of vegetarian diets, North America dominates the global market for precision fermentation. Europe emphasizes the need for sustainable protein sources in a similar manner.

Driving Factors

Eco-friendly and sustainable production techniques to expand market opportunities

Precision fermentation, which uses yeast and bacteria, is a resource-efficient and environmentally friendly substitute for conventional manufacturing techniques. It covers a wide range of goods and substantially lowers greenhouse gas emissions. Due to growing consumer awareness of the negative effects that conventional practices have on the environment, consumers are turning more and more toward sustainable products. Precision fermentation is essential in satisfying these demands because of the search for alternative protein sources and the requirement for effective, sustainable protein production. This technology is an important step in the direction of ecologically friendly and sustainable industrial techniques.

Alternative Protein Sources Are Required

As the world's population expands, there is a need for more efficient and sustainable ways to produce protein. Precision fermentation enables the production of protein-rich items like meat substitutes without the need of animal agriculture. The growing demand for alternative protein sources is a major driver of the precision fermentation market.

Restraining Factors

Overcoming Consumer Skepticism and Building Trust

Consumer acceptance and perception are critical factors in the successful adoption of precision fermentation products. In regions where traditional agriculture and animal rearing practices have deep cultural roots, introducing these innovative products can be met with resistance and skepticism. The speed and favorability with which consumers embrace these new offerings can significantly impact the growth of the precision fermentation market. o overcome these challenges, it is essential to educate consumers about the benefits, address their concerns, ensure transparency through labeling, maintain competitive pricing, and highlight the sustainability and ethical advantages of precision fermentation.



Growth Opportunities

Increasing Food Security and Supply Chain Resilience

Precision fermentation reduces dependency on conventional agriculture, which is vulnerable to disruptions in the supply chain and climate change. It offers a more dependable and robust method of creating essential nutrients and meals.

This ensures a consistent supply of nutrient-dense crops and contributes to global food security. It also serves as a buffer against unplanned events that can disrupt traditional supply systems.

Expanding The Number of Products and Applications

Producing a wide range of products using precision fermentation is conceivable, including food, medication, and even sustainable materials. This versatility opens up a wide range of possibilities for innovation and commercial expansion. With increased client diversity, revenue diversification, and market penetration, organizations are better positioned to maximize profitability and long-term viability.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 1.9 Billion Market Size (2032) US$ 67.9 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 44.3% from 2023 to 2032 Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Regional Analysis

The need for protein-rich products has increased significantly, particularly in markets like dairy substitutes, meat extenders, and analogs, which has propelled North America to the top of the worldwide precision fermentation industry. A further factor driving demand for perfectly fermented egg alternatives in the region is the swift adoption of vegetarian diets. Leading nations in Europe that are involved in precise fermentation include France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

As a result of the technology's capacity to generate proteins without substantial animal farming, a practice linked to high greenhouse gas emissions, the need for sustainable protein sources in the region is significantly increasing. Consumers' increased environmental consciousness is anticipated to increase demand for sustainable protein substitutes.

Segment Analysis

Precision fermentation has sparked significant transformations in a number of industries. By creating cultured and plant-based substitutes for meat and fish, it proposes a sustainable paradigm in the meat and seafood business, perfectly satisfying the growing need for environmentally friendly protein solutions.

Whey and casein proteins are the star ingredients, and they are very popular in the health and fitness industries. Their manufacture is revolutionized by precision fermentation, ensuring efficiency and affordability, especially in dairy alternatives. With their precise control over yeast strains, particularly in brewing and bread-making, bacteria emerge as key players. This upward trend is caused by both advances in genetic engineering and an increased desire for environmentally friendly products.

Finally, the food and beverage industry is at the forefront of precision fermentation adoption. Here, a wide range of fermented ingredients like fruits, grains, and even potatoes that are rich in starch are used to make alcoholic beverages like gin and vodka. The crucial part yeast plays in creating bread highlights how pervasive it is in this industry.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Application

Meat & Seafood

Dairy Alternatives

Egg Alternatives

Others

By Ingredient

Whey & Casein Protein

Egg White

Collagen Protein

Heme Protein

Enzymes

Others

By Microbe

Yeast

Algae

Fungi

Bacteria

By End- Use

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape Analysis

Impossible Foods Inc., Geltor, Every Co., Motif FoodWorks Inc., Perfect Day Inc., and Impossible Foods Inc. are important market players with significant influence. By using strategies including expansion, fresh investment, service innovation, and collaborations, these companies are actively breaking into new markets. Expansion and acquisition are being used to explore new sectors and acquire a competitive edge through collaborations.

Key Market Players

Perfect Day, Inc. (US)

Impossible Foods Inc. (US)

Geltor (US)

The Every Co. (US)

Motif FoodWorks, Inc. (US)

MycoTechnology (US)

Mycorena (Sweden)

Eden Brew (Australia)

Change Foods (US)

Formo (Germany)

Remilk Ltd. (Israel)

Recent Development

In December 2022, Nurishh Incredible Dairy Animal Free Cream Cheese Spread Alternative will be introduced thanks to a partnership between Bel Brands USA and Perfect Day.

Change Foods and KEZAD Group teamed together in October 2022 to construct a specialized commercial production facility in Abu Dhabi.

In August 2022, Impossible Foods will start selling its plant-based Impossible Chicken nuggets in neighbourhood stores in Hong Kong, thanks to the NextGen FDI project of the UAE Ministry of Economy.

