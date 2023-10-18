Edge Computing in Healthcare Market - Global Forecast to 2028: IoT Medical Devices and 5G Network Set to Drive Edge Computing in Healthcare

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edge Computing in Healthcare Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Diagnostics, Robotic Surgery, Telehealth, RPM, and Ambulances), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Care Center), & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Edge computing, a rapidly emerging technology, is transforming the healthcare sector by addressing issues like latency, bandwidth limitations, and overwhelming data loads. It's gaining widespread appreciation and becoming a cornerstone for innovation, improving reliability, cost-effectiveness, and optimal traffic distribution.

This development holds the potential to enhance healthcare service delivery and provide a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Market Growth and Key Figures

The Edge Computing in Healthcare market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 4.1 billion in 2022 to USD 12.9 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period.

The Hardware Advantage

The hardware sector, characterized by its flexibility, scalability, and enhanced performance, is a key driver of edge computing adoption in healthcare. It's central to establishing stable communications and connections for essential edge functions. Edge computing acts as a crucial building block for seamless Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring experiences, promoting patient engagement and satisfaction.

Global Adoption of Edge Computing

North America and Europe are at the forefront of the Edge Computing revolution in healthcare. However, Asia Pacific and Latin America are rapidly catching up. The growing deployment of cloud-based services and the increasing awareness of edge computing's benefits are driving this global adoption.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

IoT Medical Devices: The adoption of IoT medical devices is growing, increasing the demand for high-bandwidth applications.

The adoption of IoT medical devices is growing, increasing the demand for high-bandwidth applications. Rising Network Traffic and Healthcare Data: The healthcare sector generates vast volumes of data, necessitating low-latency processing.

The healthcare sector generates vast volumes of data, necessitating low-latency processing. Cost Containment: Edge computing helps reduce healthcare costs.

Edge computing helps reduce healthcare costs. Low-Latency Processing: Real-time decision-making in healthcare benefits from edge computing.

Restraints:

High Costs: Implementing edge computing systems can have significant upfront and operational costs.

Implementing edge computing systems can have significant upfront and operational costs. Interoperability Challenges: Integrating edge computing across diverse healthcare systems can be challenging.

Opportunities:

5G Network: The advent of 5G networks will further enhance edge computing's capabilities.

Challenges:

Integration Complexities: Integrating edge computing systems with existing cloud architectures can be complex.

Integrating edge computing systems with existing cloud architectures can be complex. Security Concerns: Edge computing systems may be susceptible to cyberattacks, and they often have limited authentication capabilities.

Case Study Highlights

Sentara: Improved response time with Dell's Edge Computing Solutions.

Improved response time with Dell's Edge Computing Solutions. Red Hat: Helped HCA Healthcare improve sepsis diagnosis.

Helped HCA Healthcare improve sepsis diagnosis. BioBeat: Facilitated AI-assisted home-based patient monitoring during COVID-19.

Facilitated AI-assisted home-based patient monitoring during COVID-19. Zella DC: Facilitated home-based patient monitoring for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).





Edge Computing in the Healthcare market presents a world of opportunities for organizations to innovate, optimize operations, and gain a competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.



