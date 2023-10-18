Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market is estimated to be US$ 12.2 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.5%. – By PMI

Covina, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How is PAH diagnosed?

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) is the form of broader condition called as pulmonary hypertension, where the increased pressure in vessels are caused by obstruction in small arteries of lungs. They are caused by high blood pressure in lungs arteries due to connective tissue disease, congenital heart disease and others.

Rapidly increased geriatric population coupled with rising incidence of chronic diseases across globe has become major contribution in market growth. Presence of major players and well-planned reimbursement structure has further, facilitated the demand for target market growth. Further, increased awareness among people and robust healthcare infrastructure is expected to boost the demand for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market growth over the forecast period.

Recent Key Development:

In September 2022, after getting approval from U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) the Lupin has launched its new ‘Sildenafil’ oral suspension in U.S. market for treating pulmonary arterial hypertension. The new launched drug is generic equivalent of Viatris Specialty LLC’s Revatio.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market – Report Scope:

Attributes Details Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Value (2022) US$ 7.3Bn Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 12.2Bn Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 5.5%

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Assessment

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market segmentation:

By Drug Class - PDE-5 Inhibitors, Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs), SGC Stimulators, Prostacyclin & Prostacyclin Analogs

PDE-5 Inhibitors, Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs), SGC Stimulators, Prostacyclin & Prostacyclin Analogs By Type - Generics, Branded

Generics, Branded By Route of Administration - Inhalational, Intravenous/Subcutaneous, Oral

Key Players of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market:

United Therapeutics Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Bayer

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novartis

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.

Viatris Inc.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Dynamics

The chronic pulmonary hypertension market is influenced by various factors, including a growing prevalence of pulmonary hypertension, advancements in diagnostic and treatment options, and increasing awareness of the condition among healthcare professionals and patients. Additionally, pharmaceutical companies are actively engaged in research and development to introduce innovative therapies for chronic pulmonary hypertension, driving competition and potentially expanding treatment options. Market dynamics are also impacted by regulatory changes and healthcare reimbursement policies, which can affect access to treatment for patients. Overall, the chronic pulmonary hypertension market is evolving with a focus on improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

Scope of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Report

A comprehensive Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Report would encompass an analysis of the current market landscape, including prevalence and incidence statistics, market trends, and key players. It should also provide insights into the competitive landscape, emerging therapies, and technological advancements. Furthermore, the report should cover regulatory factors and reimbursement policies that impact the market. A holistic report would offer projections for market growth, potential challenges, and opportunities, aiding stakeholders in making informed decisions regarding investments, research, and business strategies in the chronic pulmonary hypertension sector.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Growth:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) market. On one hand, it temporarily disrupted healthcare services and clinical trials, affecting diagnosis and treatment. On the other hand, it accelerated telehealth adoption and increased awareness of respiratory conditions, potentially driving demand for PAH treatments. The long-term consequences are still evolving, with a focus on innovation in remote patient monitoring and drug development to adapt to changing healthcare dynamics.

Analyst View:

Growing prevalence of pulmonary arterial hypertension across globe has contributed in target market growth. Rising government initiatives across globe to prevent this disease is expected to fuel the demand for market growth. Presence of major players and growing market consolidation activities is likely to propel Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market growth.

FAQs

What is the current size and value of the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market? What are the major drivers of growth in the PAH market? What are the key challenges and barriers to entry in the PAH market? Which regions or countries have the highest prevalence of PAH, and how does this impact the market? Who are the major players in the PAH pharmaceutical and medical device market, and what are their market shares?

Conclusion:

The pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) market is characterized by ongoing research and development efforts to introduce innovative therapies that improve patient outcomes. With the emergence of novel treatment options and a growing focus on early diagnosis, the PAH market shows promise for continued growth and enhanced patient care in the coming years. However, challenges such as high treatment costs and limited access to therapies remain significant hurdles to address for the sustained progress of this market.

