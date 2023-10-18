CRBSI Treatment Market to Attain US$ 2,668.6 Million by 2033 with a 5.6% CAGR | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, the global catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) treatment market was estimated to be worth US$ 1,466.9 million. By 2033, it's anticipated to reach US$ 2,668.6 million. By 2023, it is expected that the market for CRBSI treatment will be worth US$ 1,541.3 million.



The market for treating catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) is expected to surge significantly from 2023 to 2033 at a CAGR of 5.6%. In 2022, South Asia’s CRBSI market was valued at US$ 469.9 million.

Hospitals, often bustling with diverse patients and healthcare interventions, provide an environment conducive to spreading infections. Utilizing invasive medical devices, including catheters, is intrinsic to modern healthcare, enabling essential treatments and monitoring procedures. However, these devices can inadvertently introduce pathogens into the bloodstream, leading to CRBSIS.

Hospital patients will likely be coping with compromised immune systems due to underlying illnesses or surgical interventions, rendering them more susceptible to infections. This is projected to help heighten the stakes in the battle against CRBSIS.

Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), primarily CRBSIS, represent a formidable challenge across healthcare settings. The intimate link between these infections and hospitals underscores the urgency of preventing & treating CRBSIS as a top priority for healthcare facilities globally.

As healthcare systems navigate the complexities of patient care, the demand for effective treatment options remains a driving force in the ongoing efforts to ensure patient safety. This would further help to improve healthcare outcomes and reduce the burden of hospital-acquired infections.

Key Takeaways from the Catheter-related Bloodstream Infection (CRBSI) Treatment Market Study:

The global catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) treatment market exhibited a steady CAGR of around 4.2% during the historical period.

during the historical period. The United States catheter-related bloodstream infection market is anticipated to witness a 4.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

CAGR from 2023 to 2033. India is expected to showcase a CAGR of around 7.2% in the estimated time frame.

in the estimated time frame. China is estimated to record a steady CAGR of 6.6% in the review period.

in the review period. By drug class, the echinocandin segment will likely showcase a 6.8% CAGR in the forecast period.

CAGR in the forecast period. In terms of distribution channels, the online pharmacies segment is projected to register a CAGR of 6.6% through 2033.

“Across healthcare settings, the frequency of catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIS) is a chronic and urgent concern. This worry is most acute in healthcare settings, where invasive procedures and the use of catheters are prevalent. The need for efficient treatment options is rising to the fore in the medical community as these infections continue to have an impact.” - says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)



Competitive Landscape of Catheter-related Bloodstream Infection (CRBSI) Treatment Market:

The catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) treatment market is dynamic and competitive, with several key players in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries. Leading companies are involved in developing, manufacturing, and distributing antibiotics, medical devices, and related products used in the prevention and treatment of CRBSIs.

In July 2023 , Eli Lilly and Company announced its agreement with Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. Both companies formally agreed on Lilly's acquisition of Sigilon. Sigilon is a biopharmaceutical firm dedicated to advancing functional cures for a diverse spectrum of acute and chronic illnesses.

, Eli Lilly and Company announced its agreement with Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. Both companies formally agreed on Lilly's acquisition of Sigilon. Sigilon is a biopharmaceutical firm dedicated to advancing functional cures for a diverse spectrum of acute and chronic illnesses. In October 2022, GSK plc and Tempus, a precision medicine company headquartered in the United States, agreed on a collaborative agreement spanning three years. Under this partnership, GSK would gain access to Tempus' AI-driven platform, encompassing a repository of de-identified patient data.

Insights into Catheter-related Bloodstream Infection (CRBSI) Treatment Market

Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) treatment market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2018 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033. The catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) treatment market is segmented in detail to cover every market aspect and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The analysis is based on drug class (cloxacillin, ceftazidime, cefazoline, daptomycin, vancomycin, teicoplanin, echinocandin, and others), route of administration (oral, injectable), indication (bacterial infections, fungal infection, viral and parasitic infections), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug store, online pharmacies) across seven key regions around the world.

About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you to devise innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage

Top 12 Key Companies Profiled in Catheter-related Bloodstream Infection (CRBSI) Treatment Market:

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

GSK plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V. (Viatris)

Novartis

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi AG

SteriMax Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Catheter-related Bloodstream Infection (CRBSI) Treatment Market Segments:

By Drug Class:

Cloxacillin

Ceftazidime

Cefazoline

Daptomycin

Vancomycin

Teicoplanin

Echinocandin

Others

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

By Indication:

Bacterial Infections

Fungal Infection

Viral and Parasitic Infections



By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Store

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

