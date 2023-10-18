Evoke Pharma’s Abstract Entitled “Superiority of Nasal Spray Compared to Orally Administered Metoclopramide in Reducing Healthcare Costs in Treating Diabetic Gastroparesis Patients” to Be Presented at The American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2023 Annual Meeting

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases with an emphasis on GIMOTI® (metoclopramide) nasal spray, announced that its real-world healthcare utilization data suggesting reduced healthcare costs for patients on GIMOTI versus patients on oral metoclopramide will be presented, as an oral plenary presentation, at the American College of Gastroenterology annual meeting taking place in Vancouver, BC, Canada from October 20-25, 2023.

The authors of the abstract include Richard McCallum, MD (Texas Tech University-El Paso), Michael Cline, DO (Cleveland Clinic) and David Kunkel, MD (University of California, San Diego), which will be presented orally in a distinguished plenary session at the meeting. These new data build upon the findings presented in plenary session at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) earlier this year which demonstrated significant reductions in healthcare resource utilization (e.g., office, emergency department (ER) and hospital visits, etc.).

During the ACG plenary session next week, the authors will examine additional quantifiable insights related to impact on total healthcare costs that illustrate the potential broad benefits of GIMOTI, the only outpatient non-oral product in the U.S. labelled for the treatment of acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis (DGP).

“This is the first study to show nasal treatment of diabetic gastroparesis patients not only significantly reduces the number of ER visits and hospitalizations, but also the costs of treatment, even when compared to a generic,” said Michael Cline, DO, Head of the Gastroparesis Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Ohio.

Upon identifying a major gap in gastroparesis treatment, Evoke developed GIMOTI as a nasal spray to specifically by-pass erratic absorption issues that DGP patients often suffer with medications that are in tablet or pill form. Patients with long-standing diabetes can develop gastroparesis (a delay in stomach emptying). In fact, many commonly used agents to treat symptoms associated with gastroparesis (opioids- abdominal pain, ondansetron and promethazine- nausea) or co-morbid conditions (proton pump inhibitors- GERD) as well as medications used to treat diabetes (GLP-1 receptor agonists) may exacerbate delayed gastric emptying.

“With the lack of effective oral treatments, and the promising findings for GIMOTI, Evoke is dedicated to make GIMOTI the standard of care for patients with diabetic gastroparesis,” said Dave Gonyer, R.Ph., Evoke Pharma CEO.

Details of the abstract as follows:

Title: Superiority of Nasal Spray Compared to Orally Administered Metoclopramide in Reducing Healthcare Costs in Treating Diabetic Gastroparesis Patients

Presentation Number: 67

Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, October 25 8:50 A.M. PDT

Location: Vancouver Convention Centre (West Building)

About Evoke Pharma, Inc.

Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The company developed, commercialized and markets GIMOTI, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults. Diabetic gastroparesis is a GI disorder affecting millions of patients worldwide, in which the stomach takes too long to empty its contents resulting in serious GI symptoms as well as other systemic complications. The gastric delay caused by gastroparesis can compromise absorption of orally administered medications. Prior to FDA approval to commercially market GIMOTI, metoclopramide was only available in oral and injectable formulations and remains the only drug currently approved in the United States to treat gastroparesis.

Visit www.EvokePharma.com for more information.

