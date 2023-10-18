Uranium Mining Market Analysis and Market Report: Production, Consumption Data, and Exploration Assets, 2023-2030 – by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry report, the Global Uranium Mining Market value is estimated at US$ 8,086.6 million in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 5.0% over the forecast period of 2023-2030. About 66% of the global production of uranium from mines is from Kazakhstan, Canada, and Australia.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Uranium mining is the extraction of uranium ore from the ground for use in nuclear power plants and the development of nuclear weapons. Uranium is a radioactive element that occurs naturally in trace amounts in soil, rock, and water. Uranium is primarily used as a fuel in nuclear reactors, where it undergoes nuclear fission to produce energy in the form of heat.

Nuclear power is regarded as a clean energy source because it produces no greenhouse gases when in operation. Countries investing in nuclear energy to cut carbon emissions and battle climate change are boosting the uranium market.

Global Uranium Mining Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on the mining method, the open-pit mining segment is the most common method of uranium mining, accounting for over 90% of global uranium production in 2022. Open-pit mining is a relatively simple and inexpensive method of mining, and it is suitable for deposits that are close to the surface.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to be the fastest-growing uranium mining market in the next years, owing to the region's increased nuclear power generation.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 8,086.6 million Market Size Forecast US$ 11,388.3 million Growth Rate 5.0% Dominant Segment Open-pit mining Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Advancements in nuclear technologies

Increasing demand for nuclear energy Companies Profiled Sinosteel

CNNC

Sinohydro

Jinduicheng Molybdenum

JiangXi Copper Corporation

Cameco

Areva

BHP Billiton

Kazatomprom

Rio Tinto Group

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global uranium mining market include,

In April 2022, JSC Dalur revealed that digital technology is being utilized to extend the operating life of Russia's Dalmatovskoye uranium deposit by three to five years.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global uranium mining market growth include Sinosteel, CNNC, Sinohydro, Jinduicheng Molybdenum, JiangXi Copper Corporation, Cameco, Areva, BHP Billiton, Kazatomprom, and Rio Tinto Group, among others.

Market Segmentation and Table of Content:

RationalStat has segmented the global uranium mining market based on mining method, type, application, and region

Global Uranium Mining Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg/lb), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Mining Method Open-pit mining Underground mining

Global Uranium Mining Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg/lb), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Granite-Type Uranium Deposits Volcanic-Type Uranium Deposits Sandstone-Type Uranium Deposits Carbonate-Siliceous-Pelitic Rock Type Uranium Deposits

Global Uranium Mining Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg/lb), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Military Electricity Medical Industrial Others

Global Uranium Mining Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Kg/lb), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Uranium Mining Market US Canada Latin America Uranium Mining Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Uranium Mining Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Uranium Mining Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Uranium Mining Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Uranium Mining Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Report Description

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global uranium mining market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global uranium mining market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Kg/lb) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global uranium mining market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Key Questions Answered in the Uranium Mining Report:

What will be the market value of the global uranium mining market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global uranium mining market?

What are the market drivers of the global uranium mining market?

What are the key trends in the global uranium mining market?

Which is the leading region in the global uranium mining market?

What are the major companies operating in the global uranium mining market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global uranium mining market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data

