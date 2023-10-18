Colliers International Chairman and Owner of Skinwalker Ranch, Brandon Fugal Joins Diamond Lake Minerals as Strategic Advisor

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. (OTC: DLMI) (the "Company" or "DLMI"), a multi-strategy operating company specializing in developing and supporting digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, is pleased to announce that Brandon Fugal has joined the team as a strategic advisor. Brandon joins a growing team of DLMI professionals that includes industry veterans, making strategic decisions rooted in decades of expertise in both traditional and digital asset spaces.

As a trusted advisor, entrepreneur and business infrastructure expert Brandon Fugal is recognized as an authority in business strategy. Brandon is a prominent business leader, recognized as a market leader nationwide, previous EY Entrepreneur of the Year – Western Region and Chairman and co-owner of Colliers International in Utah. Before merging and partnering with Colliers International, Brandon was co-founder and owner of Coldwell Banker Commercial Advisors, where his leadership was critical to the firm being recognized for 14 years in a row as the number one operator internationally with 30 offices in 11 states, and where he was recognized as the #1 agent globally. Colliers International is the number one commercial real estate firm in the Intermountain West, and one of the leading commercial real estate firms in the world.

“I am thrilled to join the board of Diamond Lake Minerals and look forward to assisting the team with identifying strategic opportunities,” said Brandon Fugal. “Brian has assembled a team of professionals with exciting plans for growth.”

Brandon was recently named 2023 CCIM Utah Office Broker of the Year, for which he has been recognized for the majority of the past decade. Brandon has developed a sterling reputation as a trusted advisor, entrepreneur and business infrastructure expert on a national, regional and localized basis. In addition to his commercial real estate endeavors, Fugal is an active entrepreneur and investor, co-founding and leading companies including Cypher, Axcend and Texas Growth Fund. Brandon has been interviewed and featured in numerous publications. His special projects include the development and master planning of 1,250 acres on the North Shore of Oahu, the 512-acre Skinwalker Ranch in Utah, Evermore Park in Pleasant Grove and the 120-acre Thanksgiving Development in Lehi.

“I am beyond humbled that Mr. Brandon Fugal has joined our team here at Diamond Lake Minerals. Brandon is one of the hardest working and brilliant executives I have ever had the pleasure to meet. I have so much admiration and respect for him, and having his full support is a true testament that we are on the right track on our mission to bring back timeless business principles focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate consistent yields for our stakeholders,” said Brian J. Esposito CEO Diamond Lakes Minerals. “Brandon’s deep history and relationships in Salt Lake City will also be a substantial asset as we continue to build and grow Diamond Lake Minerals in this beautiful city.”

Brandon joins the Company’s list of distinguished advisors; Anthony Scaramucci, Larry Namer, Andrew Fromm, Raul Leal, Michael Malik Sr., and Agnes Budzyn to strengthen its dedication to innovation and excellence in the digital asset and security token industry.

About Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954 Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. (OTC: DLMI) is a multi-strategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. Our goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money and digital assets. Our mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry-agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by DLMI and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash, and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause DLMI’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but are not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for DLMI’s products and services, the effects of competition, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

