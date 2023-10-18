Namibia Mining Industry Report 2023 Featuring Diamond Producers De Beers Marine & Namdeb, Uranium Miners Rossing & Swakop, Cement Manufacturers, Ohorongo, Zinc Miner Rosh Pinah & Copper Miners, Trigon

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Mining Sector in Namibia 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report delves into the mining industry in Namibia, providing valuable insights into its size and current state. It covers a wide range of aspects, including major mining activities, the diverse spectrum of minerals, prominent companies, ongoing exploration efforts, project developments, and corporate actions within the sector.

There are profiles of 19 companies including diamond producers De Beers Marine Namibia and Namdeb Diamond Corporation, uranium miners such as Rossing Uranium and Swakop Uranium, cement manufacturers such as Ohorongo Cement, zinc miner Rosh Pinah and copper miner Trigon Mining

Namibia's mining industry demonstrated substantial growth in 2022, both in terms of turnover and its contribution to the GDP. This was primarily attributed to a remarkable 44% surge in diamond production. The industry also saw an uptick in exploration expenditure, driven by heightened global interest in Namibia's critical minerals, influenced by the ongoing global energy transition, as well as the uranium sector, which faces an anticipated supply deficit.

Diamond and uranium mining dominate the mining landscape in Namibia, with over 70% of the country's diamonds being extracted from marine sources. Mineral exports are predominantly in semi-processed or raw forms. While several new projects are slated to commence production in the coming years, some copper mines have ceased operations in recent times.

In a notable development, the Namibian government has expressed its intention, as of June 2023, to potentially acquire minority stakes in mining projects when granting licenses. This strategic move aims to maximize the value derived from the nation's mineral resources.

Additionally, Namibia introduced an embargo in June 2023 on the export of unprocessed critical minerals to ensure value addition prior to exportation. Proposed legislation encompasses an increase in royalty rates, the integration of mining charter provisions, and the implementation of a windfall tax. Changes to the VAT Act are set to reduce exploration costs.

However, the industry faces challenges such as intermittent water supply disruptions, particularly in regions housing uranium mines, along with elevated input expenses. Nonetheless, exploration expenditure continues to rise, primarily due to the growing interest in critical minerals and uranium resources, indicative of a dynamic and evolving mining sector in Namibia.

Company Profiles

Andrada Mining Ltd

B2Gold Namibia (Pty) Ltd

De Beers Marine Namibia (Pty) Ltd

Gecko Namibia Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Langer Heinrich Uranium (Pty) Ltd

Lodestone Namibia (Pty) Ltd

Namdeb Diamond Corporation (Pty) Ltd

Namibian Marine Phosphate (Pty) Ltd

Otjozondu Mining (Pty) Ltd

Rosh Pinah Zinc Corporation (Pty) Ltd

Rossing Uranium Ltd

Salt Company (Pty) Ltd

Sperrgebiet Diamond Mining (Pty) Ltd

Swakop Uranium (Pty) Ltd

Trigon Mining (Namibia) (Pty) Ltd

Walvis Bay Salt Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. COUNTRY INFORMATION



3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position

3.3. Size of the Industry



4. LOCAL

4.1. State of the Industry

4.2. Key Trends

4.3. Key Issues

4.4. Notable Players

4.5. Trade

4.6. Corporate Actions

4.7. Regulations

4.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



5. AFRICA



6. INTERNATIONAL



7. INFLUENCING FACTORS

7.1. Economic Environment

7.2. Unforeseen Events

7.3. Input Costs

7.4. Labour

7.5. Environmental Issues

7.6. Technology, R&D and Innovation



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

8.1. Competition

8.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

8.3. Barriers to Entry



9. INDUSTRY SUMMARY



10. OUTLOOK



11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



12. REFERENCES

12.1. Publications

12.2. Websites

