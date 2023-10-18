Electrifying Growth: Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market to Reach New Heights by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market based on By Design, By Capacity, By Application, By Voltage, By Industry, and Regional Forecast - Trends & Forecast: 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Due to the rise in gasoline prices and government-issued incentives, there is a growing demand for electric vehicles (EV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV). To lessen reliance on crude oil and lessen car emissions, governments in many different nations are promoting the use of e-mobility. Tesla Inc., an American manufacturer of electric automobiles, declared in 2020 that they would switch from their customary nickel-based batteries to LifePO4 batteries.



The businesses are encouraged to utilise LFP batteries by the implementation of tight government regulations to control rising pollution levels. The power sector is aiming to produce renewable energy and store it for the future on a global scale. The popularity of LFP batteries in grids and energy storage devices is mostly driven by their inexpensive price, low self discharge rate, and small installation footprint. These batteries are perfect for usage in isolated locations and thermal control applications since they are more resistant to high temperatures.

This report illustrates the most vital attributes of the Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market, which are driving and providing opportunities.

This research gives an in-depth analysis of the Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market growth on the basis of several segments in the market.

This report presents the predictions of the past and present trends of the Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market.

This study also presents the competitive analysis, such as key strategies and capabilities of major players of the Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market.

Vendor Profiles

BYD Company Ltd. (China)

Contemporary Amperex Capacity Co. Limited (China)

K2 Energy (US)

A123 Systems (US)

Lithium Werks Inc. (China)

Bharath Power Solutions

Power Sonic Cooperation

RELion Batteries

Greensun Solar Energy Tech Co.,Ltd

Britishvolts

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends



3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.2.1. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets



4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis



5. Design: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Cells

5.3. Battery Packs



6. Capacity: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. 0-16,250 mAh

6.3. 16,251-50,000 mAh

6.4. 50,001-100,000 mAh

6.5. 100,001-540,000 mAh



7. Industry: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Automotive

7.3. Power

7.4. Industrial

7.5. Aerospace

7.6. Marine

7.7. Others



8. Application: Market Size & Analysis

8.1. Overview

8.2. Portable

8.3. Stationary



9. Voltage: Market Size & Analysis

9.1. Overview

9.2. Low (below 12V)

9.3. Medium (12V-36V)

9.4. High (above 36V)



10. Geography: Market Size & Analysis

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America (U.S., Mexico, Canada)

10.3. Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

10.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South East Asia, Rest of APAC)

10.5. Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)

10.6. Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitor Comparison Analysis

11.2. Market Developments

11.2.1. Mergers and Acquisitions, Legal, Awards, Partnerships

11.2.2. Product Launches and execution



12. Vendor Profiles



13. Analyst Opinion



14. Annexure

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g0g87l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.