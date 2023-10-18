Global Plastic-Rubber Composite Market Set to Exceed US$ 3,638.5 Million by 2033 Driven by Rising Demand from Automotive and Aerospace Industries for Lightweight Materials | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, the Plastic-Rubber Composite market is expected to be worth US$ 2,170.9 million. The market is expected to reach US$ 3,638.5 million by 2033, expanding at a 5.3% CAGR throughout the forecast period. In comparison to single materials, these composites offer better performance characteristics. These composites can improve the overall performance, safety, and comfort of automobiles by combining the qualities of both plastic and rubber, such as impact resistance, durability, noise reduction, and vibration dampening.



The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) estimates that in 2022, passenger automobile sales in the UK will rise by 13.9%. In order to meet the rising demand, manufacturers are increasing their manufacturing capabilities by doubling and adding lightweight technology.

Request to Get a Sample of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17742

Compared to conventional materials, plastic-rubber composites offer more design and flexibility. Manufacturers focus on creating unique and aerodynamic designs which can be molded into intricate shapes and integrated with other parts. This adaptability makes it possible to create vehicles with interiors and exteriors that are both sleek and aesthetically pleasing.

In order to increase fuel efficiency and meet strict emission requirements, manufacturers are putting more and more effort into making their vehicles lighter. These composite blends provide a lightweight substitute for conventional materials like metal, assisting in total vehicle weight reduction and fuel efficiency improvement and offering cost advantages over traditional materials. They often require less energy and lower production costs during manufacturing processes like injection molding. The ability to produce complex shapes in a single operation reduces assembly costs, making plastic rubber composites an economically viable option for automobile manufacturers.

Key Takeaways from the Plastic-Rubber Composite Market:

The Plastic-Rubber Composite industry in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 531.9 million by 2033, increasing at a 4.7 % CAGR.

The Plastic-Rubber Composite industry in India is estimated to reach a market share of US$ 163.0 million, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2033.

During the forecast period, the Plastic-Rubber Composite industry in China is expected to reach a market share of US$ 995.5 million, securing a 5.5 % CAGR.

The Plastic-Rubber Composite industry in Japan is predicted to reach US$ 193.6 million by 2033, increasing at a 5.2 % CAGR.

With a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2033, the Automotive industry is expected to dominate the Plastic-Rubber Composite industry.

With a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2033, the Industrial Equipment industry is expected to dominate the Plastic-Rubber Composite industry.

"The plastic-rubber composite market is witnessing significant growth," says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.). "These composite materials, combining the attributes of plastics and rubber, offer a wide range of applications across industries, contributing to innovations in product design and performance enhancements."

Access the Complete Report Methodology Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-17742

How Does the Competition Look in the Plastic-Rubber Composite Market?

The market is Consolidated, with key players vying for market share. Key players in the industry are focusing on innovative applications, such as aerospace. They are also expanding their product portfolio to include new and emerging applications, such as sealing, resistance to UV radiation, and long-term durability. This helps them to reach a wider range of customers and grow their business. Several significant participants in this industry comprise BASF SE, Dow Inc., DuPont de, Nemours, Inc, Solvay S.A., Arkema S.A., Covestro AG, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., LG Chem Ltd., SABIC, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., LANXESS AG, Evonik Industries AG, Celanese Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Teijin Limited, PolyOne Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Kraton Corporation, Trinseo S.A., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, among other companies.

Market participants engaging in the production of plastic-rubber composites are moving towards the use of additive manufacturing processes, particularly 3D printing. Rapid prototyping, complex geometry, and customization made possible by 3D printing open up new design opportunities and shorten the time it takes to develop new products.

Automation technologies are being invested in by manufacturers of plastic and rubber composites to lower production costs, boost productivity, and improve product quality. Sensors and wireless technology help collect important data that is utilized to increase productivity and decrease errors.

Purchase Now to Access Comprehensive Segmented Information and identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17742

Segmentation Analysis of the Market

By Product Type:

Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Thermoplastics

Rubber-Modified Plastics

Over-molded or Insert-Molded Composites

Others



By Application:

Automotive Industry

Consumer Goods

Construction and Infrastructure

Electrical and Electronics

Healthcare and Medical Devices

Industrial Equipment

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

The Middle East and Africa



Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in the Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Have a Look at Related Reports in Chemicals & Materials Domain:

According to FMI, the Asia-Pacific Bio Composites market is estimated to be valued at US$ 27,817.3 Million in 2032 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 13.4% in the forecast period.

The glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) composites market is predicted to capture a valuation of US$ 18.54 billion in 2023, and is rising to US$ 41.53 billion by 2033.

The global soft magnetic composites market is projected to witness a growth rate of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2022 and 2029.

The global wind turbine composite materials market is expected to be valued at USD 12 Billion in 2022 and secure USD 25.4 Billion by 2032.

The global plastic compounding market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 69.919 billion by the end of 2023, accelerating with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2033.

The global Engineering Plastics market is expected to reach US$ 132.8 Billion by the end of 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5,000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube