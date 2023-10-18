Auri Nutrition Launches The World’s First Super Mushroom Daily Gummies

Casper, Wyoming, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auri Nutrition, a health supplement brand founded by Evan Johnson who believes in the biohacking potential of nature, is excited to announce the launch of the world’s first super mushroom daily gummies that can offer users a variety of mental and physical benefits, including increased cognitive support and relaxation.

The gummies contain a blend of the finest and most sustainably sourced mushrooms from pristine forests around the globe, such as Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, Maitake, and Turkey Tail. Each mushroom is carefully selected by Auri Nutrition for its exceptional quality and potency to ensure only the best ingredients go into the brand’s products.

Auri Nutrition states the mushrooms chosen contain a wealth of bioactive compounds that can boost users’ immune systems, support their overall well-being, and enhance their vitality. The brand ensures that through the utilization of cutting-edge extraction techniques, it captures the mushrooms’ bioactive compounds, preserves their integrity, and maximizes their effectiveness.

A spokesperson from Auri Nutrition said, “What truly sets us apart is our innovative formulation of mushroom gummies. We believe that good health should be a joyous experience, and what better way to achieve that than through a delightful treat? Our team combines nature’s gifts with the art of confectionery to craft irresistibly tasty gummy supplements that make your daily wellness routines an indulgent delight.”

Auri Nutrition has become a trusted name online on platforms such as Facebook and is loved by over 100,000 health-conscious individuals seeking natural solutions. The brand’s commitment and a deep sense of responsibility towards the planet is demonstrated in Auri Nutrition’s use of sustainable practices and eco-friendly packaging that strives to minimize environmental footprint.

With a focus on research, quality, and innovation, Auri Nutrition’s super mushroom daily gummies can offer users an array of holistic health benefits that have been demonstrated on various social media channels like Tik Tok, including:

Increased Focus and Memory

Lion’s Mane contains a unique group of chemicals known as hericenones and erinacines. These compounds have been shown to improve focus, memory function in addition to mood.

Reduced and Relieved Inflammation

The blend of mushrooms Auri Nutrition uses in its supplements is rich with anti-inflammatory components like polysaccharides, phenolic and indol compounds mycosteroids, fatty acids, carotenoids, vitamins, and biometals.

Improved Gut Health

The Turkey Tail included in the brand’s blend is a great source of nutrients for users’ gut bacteria. It has been shown to improve the balance in good microbes while also providing more energy.

Boost in Immunity

With Auri Nutrition’s mushroom blend, users will be able to supercharge their immune system with powerful polysaccharides and bioactive chemicals.

High-Quality, Potent Ingredients

Auri Nutrition’s sourcing of high-quality and potent ingredients in its gummies means that they are vegan, gluten-free, lab-tested, and do not contain any alcohol, fillers, or GMOs. This dedication to its products has led to a large following on Instagram and over 2,000 five-star reviews on its website.

The mushroom gummies offered by the brand are intended to provide better benefits and higher absorption levels in comparison to traditional powder and pill supplements, as well as offering:

More nutrients per serving

±90% absorption efficiency

Ingredients that enhance benefits

Easy on the stomach and tasting good

Chewable and easy to consume

Additionally, the mushrooms chosen by Auri Nutrition each have their own unique properties and health advantages; these are:

Chaga – Used for its immunity benefits, Chaga mushrooms offer robust antioxidants that support against daily free radical damage.

Lion’s Mane – Known for its Nerve Growth Factor (NGF), Lion’s Mane promotes mental clarity, focus, and memory.

Cordyceps – This mushroom is revered for its ability to support energy, stamina, cognition, and immunity.

Maitake – Thanks to the Maitake’s high concentration of beta-glucans, it is good for boosting the functioning of immune systems.

Reishi – A calming mushroom, Reishi is adaptogenic in nature and supports energy, stamina, and stress response.

Turkey Tail – Packed full of cellular nutrients, this mushroom is intended to enhance gut health and support immune modulation and microbiota.

For more benefits of Auri Nutrition’s super mushroom daily gummies, individuals can take a look at the plethora of customer testimonial videos on the brand’s Pinterest and social media platforms.

More information

To find out more about Auri Nutrition and the launch of its world’s first super mushroom daily gummies, please visit the website at https://www.tryauri.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/auri-nutrition-launches-the-worlds-first-super-mushroom-daily-gummies/