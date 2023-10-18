Beta Release: TaskHuman Desktop Access Unveiled for Early Access Clients

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskHuman , the globally acclaimed 1:1 global digital coaching platform, announced today an exclusive beta launch of its desktop version. This release marks a pivotal step in the evolution of TaskHuman's service, offering early corporate customers the unique opportunity to experience seamless coaching across professional and personal areas on multiple devices and platforms.



The TaskHuman platform makes it easy to get coaching in seconds – wherever you are. Users can now use their account on desktop PCs, providing another way to engage with TaskHuman coaches, just as easily as on mobile or within Microsoft Teams.

Key Features of the Beta Launch:

Browser Convenience: Users can now directly book and engage in coaching calls via their desktop browsers, supported on Safari, Firefox, Chrome, Brave, and Edge.

Users can now directly book and engage in coaching calls via their desktop browsers, supported on Safari, Firefox, Chrome, Brave, and Edge. Diverse Coaching: TaskHuman provides beta users access to a global coaching community of 2000+ coaches specializing in over 1,200 skills, in over 65 languages, encompassing personal and professional development areas such as leadership development, physical fitness, healthy eating, mental health, DEIB support, and more.

Ravi Swaminathan, CEO-Founder at TaskHuman, emphasized, "This desktop/browser launch reflects our dedication to extend the coaching experience to every device that users would eventually want to get coaching from. We’re thrilled to make TaskHuman coaching universally accessible to all, from any device, anywhere!”

The TaskHuman desktop platform will be available exclusively in beta for select clients, providing them with a unique opportunity to shape the future of digital coaching technologies. The wider public release is scheduled later this year. Additionally, the mobile coaching app remains accessible for iOS and Android users worldwide.

For exclusive beta access and comprehensive details, please visit the TaskHuman Platform page.

About TaskHuman

Founded in late 2017, TaskHuman is the world’s first real-time digital coaching platform, allowing users to amplify their daily work and personal life with 1:1 personalized guidance from LIVE coaches over video calls. Its goal is to foster billions of connections supporting personal and professional skill development worldwide. With TaskHuman, organizations can empower employees with instant access to a global network of 2000+ coaches across more than 1,200 skills, speaking 65+ languages — unlocking their fullest potential, improving performance and engagement, and providing preventative support. TaskHuman is backed by USVP, Impact Ventures, Madrona, Zoom Ventures, RingCentral Ventures, and several notable individual investors.

To learn more, follow TaskHuman on Twitter @taskhuman , download on the App Store or Google Play , and visit the company’s website at https://taskhuman.com/ .