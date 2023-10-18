CompTIA Joins Workforce Development Funding Program to Provide Technology Training throughout Michigan

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, announced today it has been approved by the Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity to provide workforce development solutions to local job training centers throughout Michigan, expanding CompTIA’s efforts to grow and diversify the technology workforce in the state and across the country.

CompTIA is now listed on the state’s Eligible Training Provider Lists (ETPL), which means local and state workforce development agencies can tap into federal funds allocated via the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act to pay for CompTIA programs. WIOA was created to help job seekers access employment, education, training, and support services to succeed in the labor market and to match employers with the skilled workers they need to compete in the global economy.

CompTIA’s comprehensive training programs, including CompTIA A+, CompTIA Security+, CompTIA Data+, CompTIA Network+ and CompTIA IT Fundamentals, are available through Michigan Training Connect, which manages WIOA-funded programs.

“These programs deliver valuable skills that can lead to fulfilling careers for workers at all stages of their lives,” said Nancy Hammervik, Chief Solutions Officer for CompTIA. “CompTIA specializes in workforce and economic development, education, training, and job placement programs, including apprenticeships and more. By investing in the development of a skilled tech workforce, the state of Michigan is positioning itself for long-term success.”

Technology jobs are a driving force across the Michigan economy, accounting for a staggering $25.4 billion in economic impact annually. More than 202,000 professionals are employed by technology companies or within other industries such as manufacturing and finance, according to research from CompTIA.1 However, current projections show that demand for tech talent continues to outpace supply. Through the first eight months of 2023 Michigan employers across all industries listed more than 57,000 job openings for technology positions.

Hiring challenges are especially prevalent in roles such as software development, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, IT support and data. With a median Michigan tech wage 103% higher than the prevailing wage, growing the base of tech employment adds good jobs that boost the state’s economy.

CompTIA will host a 45-minute webinar titled “Michigan Tech Workforce Trends: Big Demand. Big Opportunity” at 11 am EST on Tuesday, Dec. 12, to share recent tech job trends and advice for workforce development leaders in the state. Register here.

1 Each year CompTIA compiles the “State of the Tech Workforce” report using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Lightcast and more. This data helps employers, job seekers, educators, career counselors, policy makers, economic developers and other stakeholders answer a wide range of questions with data and insight.