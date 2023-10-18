BullFrog AI to Present at Benzinga All Access Event on October 20

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, today announced that Vin Singh, Founder and CEO of BullFrog AI, will present during Benzinga's All Access investor event on Friday, October 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET.



Webcast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UyGTBVOidb8

A live video webcast will be available using the link above - an archived replay will be made available after the live event on the Benzinga YouTube Channel. For more information on Benzinga All Access, please contact your Benzinga representative.

About BullFrog AI

BullFrog AI is a technology-enabled drug development company that creates and analyzes networks of biological, clinical, and real-world data spanning from early discovery to late-stage clinical trials. Through its partnerships with leading research institutions, BullFrog AI is at the forefront of AI-driven drug development using its proprietary bfLEAP™ artificial intelligence platform. BullFrog AI is deploying bfLEAP™ for use at several critical stages of development with the intention of streamlining data analytics in therapeutics development, decreasing the overall development costs by decreasing failure rates for new therapeutics.

For more information visit BullFrog AI at

Website: https://bullfrogai.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bullfrogai/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Investor Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

BFRG@redchip.com

800-733-2447

SOURCE: BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc.