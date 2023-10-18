Sage launches Sage HR integration for Sage 50 to simplify business processes for SMBs

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage , the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the launch of Sage HR for Sage 50 in Canada and the U.S. The industry-first solution delivers powerful integration between accounting, HR and payroll processes, allowing teams to be more agile and keep up with the demands of a modern workforce. The Sage HR integration is available exclusively to Sage 50 customers with a Payroll service plan.



Sage 50 is easily integrated with Sage HR and delivers helpful tools for employees to self-serve whenever and wherever they are through a mobile app. Businesses will be able to effortlessly connect data from various parts of the business to provide a holistic view across the organization while automating HR workflows, onboarding new hires and gaining valuable insights that drive smart people decisions.

“Attracting and retaining top talent has become a major business challenge,” said Mark Hickman, Managing Director of Sage Canada. “Being the trusted network for SMBs means adapting to our customers’ needs and providing them with the tools and solutions they need to solve today’s challenges. Building on the power of Sage 50 to include Sage HR, businesses can leverage the benefits of automation to create exceptional employee experiences that help improve loyalty and retention.”

Sage HR for Sage 50 allows businesses to benefit from:



Increased Collaboration and Efficiency – Sage products that work together and deliver significant time and cost savings for accounting, payroll and HR teams.



Smarter People Decisions – Connecting data from multiple parts of the business to gain valuable HR insights that drive more impactful people decisions.



Increased Agility – Streamlining separate business processes to increase agility for HR teams to keep up with workforce changes as they come.



Engaging Employee Experiences – Crafting customized employee experiences and empowering employee journeys with simple self-serve tools.

Sage HR for Sage 50 is now available to customers in Canada and the U.S.

