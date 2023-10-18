BriaCell Announces Presentations at the 2023 Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) and San Antonio Breast Cancer (SABC) Conferences

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to announce that BriaCell will be presenting at the following two upcoming scientific conferences.



The 2023 SITC 38th Annual Meeting will be taking place November 3-5, 2023 at San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA.

Abstract Title: Development and Mechanism of Action of a Novel Cellular Immunotherapeutic Platform for the Treatment of Cancer

Abstract Number: 419

Session Date and Time: Friday November 3, 2023 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

The 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® will be taking place December 5-9, 2023 at Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, TX.

Poster 1:

Abstract Title: CD8+ Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes Turn a Cold Tumor Hot in Metastatic Breast Cancer

Submission ID: 1577766

Presentation ID: PO1-20-12

Spotlight Session: Poster Session 1

Session Date and Time: Wednesday December 6, 2023 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Poster 2:

Abstract Title: Analysis of Antibody Response to SV-BR-1-GM Therapeutic Vaccine in Breast Cancer Patients Using Human Protein Microarrays: Potential Correlations with Therapy Response

Submission ID: 1578637

Presentation ID: PO2-13-06

Spotlight Session: Poster Session 2

Session Date and Time: Wednesday December 6, 2023 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Poster 3:

Abstract Title: Randomized Phase 2 of Bria-IMT™, an Allogenic Human Cell Line with Antigen Presenting Activity, in Heavily Pretreated Metastatic Breast Cancer

Submission ID: 1580375

Presentation ID: PO3-05-12

Spotlight Session: Poster Session 3

Session Date and Time: Thursday December 7, 2023 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Following the presentation, copies of the posters will be posted on https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including those about presenting at two upcoming scientific conferences, are based on BriaCell’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company's most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis, under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

