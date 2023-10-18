Digital Transformation Powers Global Automated Fare Collection Market, Driving Towards $18.8 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated Fare Collection Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global automated fare collection market reached a value of USD 9.3 billion in 2022. Aided by the escalating emphasis on digitalisation and efficient transit solutions, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 12.50% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 18.8 billion by 2028.





Automated Fare Collection systems, representing the future of ticketing operations, encompass a range of ticketing methods including contactless smart cards, mobile ticketing solutions, QR codes, and NFC technologies. These systems are being widely adopted in public transportation networks - buses, trams, railways, and metros - to enhance the efficiency and speed of ticketing processes, thereby facilitating a seamless travel experience for passengers.



A prominent driving force behind the automated fare collection market growth is the persistent global inclination towards smart cities and integrated transportation infrastructures. As cities burgeon and urbanisation intensifies, there is an increasing demand for swift, efficient, and hassle-free transportation systems. AFC, with its capabilities to reduce queues, eliminate the need for cash transactions, and curtail fraud, aligns perfectly with these requisites.



The wave of digitalisation and increasing smartphone penetration have further elevated the demand for mobile-based AFC solutions. Passengers, in today's digital age, are on the lookout for solutions that allow ticket booking, payment, and verification, all at their fingertips, amplifying the prominence of mobile-based ticketing and payment solutions in the AFC ecosystem.



Innovations in the NFC and QR-based payment systems have unlocked opportunities for automated fare collection market expansion. Such methods not only offer ease of payment but also enable transportation agencies to gather vital data on passenger movement and preferences, which can be leveraged to enhance service offerings and optimise operational efficiencies.



Additionally, the industry's proactive nature is evident. Continuous advancements in blockchain technology and cloud-based solutions are expected to offer more secure and efficient fare collection mechanisms. The shift towards open-loop systems, where cards issued by one transit agency can be used across multiple agencies or even cities, is gaining traction, laying down a roadmap for the future of integrated transit solutions. These advancements are expected to boost the automated fare collection market demand in the coming years.



Market Segmentation



The market can be divided based on application, service type, technology, industry, and region.



Market Breakup by Application

Rail and Transport

Parking

Theme Park

Others

Market Breakup by Service Type

Consulting

System Implementation

Training, Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

Others

Market Breakup by Technology

Near-Field Communication (NFC)

Magnetic Stripes

Others

Market Breakup by Industry

Transportation and Logistics

Government

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the global automated fare collection market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:

Advanced Card Systems Ltd.

Cubic Corporation

LG CNS

Atos SE

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

Nippon Signal Co., Ltd.

Thales SA

LECIP HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Others

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 164 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $18.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global

