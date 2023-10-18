Thumzup® to Present at Future Factory LA from October 20-22, 2023

Available in the App Store and Google Play, Thumzup Enables Virtually Everyone to Earn Cash Rewards for Posting on Social Media about the Brands They Love

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (OTCQB: TZUP) is excited to announce that its founder and Chief Executive Officer, Robert Steele, will be presenting at Future Factory LA, on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 2:00pm PT. The event is aimed at connecting fast-growing, emerging-growth companies with active venture capitalists, corporate investors, private investors, investment bankers, and strategic partners.

The Thumzup mobile app, which is available for download in the App Store and Google Play, incentivizes virtually everyone to become social media advocates for the brands they enjoy by paying them cash for approved posts.

“We look forward to presenting Thumzup’s unique and rapidly developing story at Investment Week 2023, and that we are strategically positioned to be considered by Investment Week 2023’s attendees” stated Robert Steele, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup. “We believe Thumzup has the potential to disrupt and democratize the $208 billion online advertising industry [1] . This is a transformative time for our Company as we continue to rapidly and simultaneously scale our advertiser base and our community of user-generated content producers. We look forward to keeping our shareholders and investment community updated on our progress.”

Selection of Broker-Dealer

Thumzup recently engaged Dalmore Group, LLC (“Dalmore”), a member of both FINRA and SIPC, to conduct a qualified offering under Regulation A+. Dalmore has been the broker-dealer for more than 260 issuers in Reg A+ offerings, raising more than $3.6 billion, with some of these issuers subsequently listing or uplisting to Nasdaq or the NYSE.

Regulation A+ Offering

Thumzup’s Reg A+ offering is limited to 2,000,000 shares (plus up to 400,000 bonus shares for tiered amounts of larger investments of between $10,000 - $1,000,000+) and is available on a first-come, first served basis. The offering circular, which contains important information and disclosures, including financial statements and risk factors, is available here. For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com.

Reasons to Invest in Thumzup’s Reg A+ Offering at $4.50 Per Share (with tiers of up to 30% bonus shares for larger investments)

Reason #1:

Disruption of Traditional Model: Thumzup believes it is poised to disrupt the multi-billion dollar social media marketing industry by democratizing the advertising landscape.

Reason #2

Revenue Model: The Thumzup platform generates cash payments to users, thereby creating an active and engaged user base, which in turn attracts more advertisers to the platform. This creates a sustainable cycle of revenue generation.

Reason #3

Scalability: The technology behind Thumzup is designed for scalability, ensuring that as the user base grows, the platform can easily adapt without compromising on performance.

Reason #4

Sustainable Competitive Advantage: Thumzup's unique combination of a consumer-facing app and an advertiser dashboard could create a moat that would be difficult for competitors to replicate quickly.

Reason #5

Consumer Focus: The consumer-facing app leverages existing social media infrastructure, making it easy for users to adopt and integrate into their lifestyle, thereby accelerating market penetration.

Reason #6

Data Analytics: Thumzup's data collection and analytics future capabilities will provide valuable insights for advertisers, adding an additional layer of attraction to the platform.

Reason #7

Versatility for Advertisers: From SMEs to Fortune 500 companies, the platform is versatile enough to serve the advertising needs of a diverse range of businesses.

Reason #8

Opportunity Bonus Shares: When you invest larger amounts, you may be eligible for bonus shares.

Please download the offering circular and review it in its entirety before considering an investment in Thumzup: www.thumzupmedia.com/invest

Future Factory LA is located at 417 east 15th St. Los Angeles October 20-22. Tickets are available at https://www.startupstarter.co/investment-week.

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems. Thumzup was recently profiled on CBS News Los Angeles .

Thumzup is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com.

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. YOU MAY OBTAIN A COPY OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT FROM:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1853825/000149315222036476/partiiandiii.htm

YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR TO UNDERSTAND THE TERMS, CONDITIONS AND RISK FACTORS PRIOR TO CONSIDERING AN INVESTMENT INTO THE COMPANY.

Contact Info:

800-403-6150

investors@ThumzupMedia.com

