Digital Health Market to Surpass 881 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Escalating Demand for Enhancing Workflow Efficiency

Westford USA, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, digital health is rapidly establishing itself as a pivotal and swiftly expanding facet of healthcare within the North America region. This remarkable growth trajectory can be attributed to an array of compelling factors in the digital health market.

The escalating prevalence of chronic diseases places an intensified burden on healthcare systems, prompting a strong impetus to adopt innovative solutions that can effectively address these challenges. The region's robust adoption of advanced healthcare technologies catalyzes the integration of digital health tools and platforms into routine medical practices in the digital health market.

Tele-healthcare Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Widespread Adoption of Advanced Technologies

Tele-healthcare segment asserted its dominance within the digital health market, capturing a substantial revenue share exceeding 35%. This strong position is anticipated to yield lucrative growth due to several factors. The readiness of smartphone usage and the widespread adoption of advanced technologies are pivotal drivers, allowing individuals to access healthcare services remotely seamlessly.

The market in North America emerged as the leader within the digital health market, commanding a dominant position, and this prominence is projected to endure across the forecasted period. This sustained leadership is primarily attributed to the region's rapid technological advancements and innovations in the healthcare sector.

Service Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Significant Demand for Various Essential Services

Service segment asserted its dominance within the digital health market, commanding a substantial revenue share exceeding 45%. This trend is projected to persist throughout the given forecast period from 2023 to 2030. The robust dominance of the service segment is attributed to the significant demand for various essential services, including maintenance, installation, training, and more.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are poised to showcase the most rapid growth in the digital health market, driven by notable advancements in IT infrastructure and the introduction of dynamic entrepreneurial initiatives. These dual catalysts significantly contribute to the region's flourishing digital health market.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the digital health market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Digital Health Market

In 2022, ChristianaCare, a regional not-for-profit healthcare system and a client of Cerner Corporation, introduced an innovative, collaborative robot known as "Moxi" or cobot. This cobot is designed to work alongside nurses, assisting them in various non-clinical tasks such as delivering items and aiding in lab activities. By handling these tasks, Moxi enables nurses and clinical staff to devote more time to direct patient care, enhancing the overall patient experience.

Recently a strategic collaboration was unveiled between Elligo Health Research and Freenome, aimed at advancing the field of cancer detection through clinical trials conducted within the Learning Health Network. This collaboration harnesses Freenome's cutting-edge multi-omics technology alongside Elligo's research-activated network of health systems and real-world data.

