Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Trends Analysis Report - Global Forecast to 2030: Growing Need for Advanced Safety Systems Spurs Demand for ADAS Technology and Electronic Control Units

The global automotive electronic control unit market size is expected to reach USD 156.0 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030

The increasing consumer demand for environmentally friendly commutes has led to a rise in sales of hybrid and battery-powered vehicles. These vehicles are sought after for their reduced carbon emissions and lower impact on air pollution. As a result, there is a growing need for electronic control units (ECUs) in the automotive market.

Automotive ECUs play a crucial role in the integration of automated driving, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment, and other chassis electronics, not only in internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles but also in hybrid and battery-powered vehicles. This demand for ECUs is driven by the desire to enhance the functionality and performance of these vehicles.

Furthermore, consumers are increasingly inclined toward technically advanced luxury vehicles. These vehicles often incorporate a wide range of electronic systems and features, making automotive ECUs a vital component for their operation. As consumer preferences shift toward more advanced and luxurious vehicles, the market for automotive electronic control units is expected to witness growth in the foreseeable future.

The demand for advanced safety and assistance systems in vehicles, such as ADAS (Automotive Driver-Assisted System) technology, is on the rise, driven by government regulations aimed at improving road safety. Governments in many countries mandate the deployment of systems like ADAS, anti-lock brake systems, adaptable front lighting, and other safety features in passenger cars and larger vehicles.

For instance, Continental AG and Ambarella, Inc. recently joined forces to develop comprehensive software and hardware systems based on artificial intelligence (AI) for supported and Automated Driving (AD), contributing to the advancement of autonomous mobility.

Luxury cars are also experiencing increasing demand, leading to substantial investments in research and development for automotive ECUs. This trend is expected to create new growth opportunities in the automotive electronic control unit (ECU) market.

Automobile manufacturers in this space are driven to innovate and incorporate advanced systems into their vehicles due to the growing demand for personal vehicles, particularly in emerging economies with rising disposable incomes. They are deploying advanced automotive electronic systems to manage and optimize the performance of these systems, fueling market expansion. For instance, BorgWarner Inc. expanded its capabilities in specialized power electronics through the acquisition of Drivetek AG, promoting the growth of the High Voltage eFan business.

However, the market faces challenges such as an increase in faults in automotive electronic control units, leading to unintended interruptions and accidents. Additionally, high costs associated with the programming, installation, and repair of electronic control units may impede market growth.

Key market trends include the strong growth of ADAS technology, the adoption of 64-bit capacity components for enhanced performance, a focus on passenger cars due to increased demand for luxury vehicles, and the rising interest in battery-powered propulsion systems as part of the electric vehicle (EV) trend.

These trends are poised to shape the future of the automotive electronic control unit market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $99.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $156 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles (Overview, Financial Performance, Product Overview)

Autoliv Inc.

BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Hella)

Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo S.A.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Capacity Type Segment Snapshot

2.3. Vehicle Type Segment Snapshot

2.4. Application Segment Snapshot

2.5. Propulsion Type Segment Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4. Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.2. PEST Analysis

3.5. Key Company Analysis, 2022

3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market



Chapter 4. Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market: Capacity Type Outlook

4.1. Capacity Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030 (Revenue, USD Billion)

4.2. 16-Bit

4.3. 32-Bit

4.4. 64-Bit



Chapter 5. Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Analysis Market: Vehicle Type Outlook

5.1. Vehicle Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030 (Revenue, USD Billion)

5.2. Passenger Cars

5.3. Commercial Vehicle



Chapter 6. Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Analysis Market: Application Outlook

6.1. Application Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030 (Revenue, USD Billion)

6.2. ADAS & Safety System

6.3. Body Electronics

6.4. Powertrain

6.5. Infotainment



Chapter 7. Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Analysis Market: Propulsion Type Outlook

7.1. Propulsion Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030 (Revenue, USD Billion)

7.2. Battery Powered

7.3. Hybrid

7.4. Internal Combustion Engine



Chapter 8. Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Analysis Market: Regional Outlook

8.1. Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Analysis Market, By Region, 2022 & 2030



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

9.3. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.4. Strategy Mapping

