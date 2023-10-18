Global Emulsifiers Market Size to Reach USD 16.70 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Market Scenario (Market estimates)

The global emulsifiers market size was USD 7.99 Billion in 2020. Increasing use of emulsifiers in cosmetic formulations, growing demand for convenience and processed foods, rising need to increase crop yield, and growing demand for industrial lubricants and cleaners are some key factors driving global emulsifiers market revenue growth.

Drivers: Increase in crude oil production

Increase in crude oil exploration and production activities is fueling demand for drilling fluid, which in turn, is driving market revenue growth. Drilling fluids based on emulsions are garnering substantial traction in current day drilling operations. Water-in-oil invert emulsion mud is beneficial in drilling and completion of gauge and subterranean wells; whereas, oil-in-water emulsion mud finds extensive use in depleted and low-pressure oil & gas reservoirs. These emulsions are stabilized through use of emulsifiers. Drilling fluid based on emulsion are produced using various oil types, including mineral oil and diesel, along with many types of bridging agents and polymers to improve fluid loss characteristics and rheological properties of drilling fluid systems.

Restraints: Stringent legislative regulation pertaining to use of emulsifiers

Stringent legislative regulations pertaining to use of emulsifiers may hinder market revenue growth to some extent over forecast period. In the US, use of emulsifiers in food products is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). FDA regulations put an upper cap on free glycerine present in mono-diglyceride emulsifiers. The percentage of free glycerine is frequently used as process control during production of emulsifiers. Similar restrictions are set on free fatty acid, where emulsifiers with more than 1.0% free fatty acid are likely to develop off color and taste.

Growth Projections

Global emulsifiers market size is expected to reach USD 16.70 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 6.3% in 2032, attributed to increasing demand for bio-based emulsifiers and steady advancements in research on emulsifiers with improved physical and microbiological stability to endure food product shipment over long distances, as well as lack of sufficient cold stage in some countries.

COVID-19 Direct Impacts

COVID-19 pandemic has been having a significant impact on the food & beverage industry due to imposed lockdown measures and disruption of supply chain that have severely affected procurement of raw materials for food production and supply of end products. As the food & beverages industry is the leading end-use industry vertical of emulsifiers, dip in supply of food products has resulted in a reduced demand for emulsifiers. Moreover, supply chain disruption is causative of severe impact on various chemical industries, thereby influencing supply of emulsifiers in certain end-use applications such as pharmaceuticals.

Current Trends and Innovations

Rising demand for packaged food, increasing disposable income, and rising demand for clean label ingredients are some prevailing trends in the global emulsifiers market. Also, rapid urbanization & industrialization and emerging advancements in drilling fluids are fueling market revenue growth.

Geographical Outlook

Emulsifiers market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest CAGR over forecast period, attributed to presence of a larger population, rising disposable income, and increasing investments in the healthcare sector. Additionally, increasing oil & gas exploration activities in the region and rising awareness among consumers, especially women in terms of enhancing physical appearance, are driving market revenue growth.

Strategic Initiatives

In November 2020, Barentz, which is a company engaged in distribution of ingredients for life science industry, made an announcement about the acquisition of Sevecom, which is an emulsifier producing firm with patented animal nutrition solutions. The acquisition would help Barentz to expand its business in animal nutrition.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 7.99 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 6.3% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 16.70 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Israel Key companies profiled Kerry Group, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, AkzoNobel NV, Ingredion Inc., Solvay SA, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Royal DSM Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global emulsifiers market is moderately fragmented, with a number of small- and medium-sized companies accounting for majority market revenue. Major companies have well-established facilities and enter in acquisitions and mergers, and strategic agreements, and engage in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies and products in the emulsifiers market. Some major players operating in the emulsifiers market are:

Kerry Group

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Clariant AG

AkzoNobel NV

Ingredion Inc.

Solvay SA

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Royal DSM.

Strategic Development

In February 2020, Palsgaard, which is a company supplying food ingredients such as emulsifiers, made an announcement about the acquisition of Teknaroma, which is a company engaged in food ingredient distribution in Turkey. This acquisition by Palsgaard is intended to expand its sales footprint in Europe.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Among the product type segments, bio-based segment revenue is expected to expand at a faster rate over forecast period. This can be attributed to rising demand for naturally sourced ingredients and rise in health awareness among an increasing number of consumers. Also, use of bio-based emulsifiers in pesticides will prevent toxic effect of chemicals on crops and plants they are applied to.

Among the industry vertical segments, pharmaceutical segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid rate over the forecast period. Various types of emulsifiers are deployed in the manufacture and production of emulsions, including balms, creams, and ointments. Such emulsions generally consist of a carrier to which a compound with medicinal benefits is added.

Emulsions are also used in environmental technologies, including biofuel production and subsurface remediation. For instance, during oil spill incidents, oil gets trapped in rock and soil pores. In such cases, micro-emulsions may be used to remove oil contaminants in an eco-friendly manner from the subsurface.

Emergen Research has segmented the global emulsifiers market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Bio-Based Synthetic



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Direct Indirect



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Food & Beverage Oil & Gas Cosmetics & Personal Care Agrochemical Pharmaceutical Paints & Coatings Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



