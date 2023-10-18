Global Vaginal Rejuvenation Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 Featuring Key Players - Almirall, Alma Lasers, Lutronic, Fotona, ThermiGen, vConfidence, BTL Group, Venus Concept, & Hologic

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaginal Rejuvenation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Treatment Type (Reconstructive Vaginal Rejuvenation, Cosmetic Vaginal Rejuvenation), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vaginal rejuvenation market size is expected to reach USD 4.71 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2030

The growing popularity of vaginal rejuvenation surgery, driven by an increasing number of treatment options, rising demand, research studies, and associated controversies, is propelling the market.

Additionally, the adoption of non-invasive procedures, such as laser and radiofrequency treatments, is contributing to market growth. The launch of fractional carbon dioxide (CO2) laser has gained popularity, especially for vulvovaginal atrophy (VVA) patients, due to its non-invasive nature, minimal downtime, and positive results.

However, the market faces challenges, including social stigma related to gynecological treatments and stringent regulations for energy-based gynecological procedures. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved any energy-based devices for associated therapies, as their safety and effectiveness in conditions like menopause, incontinence, or intercourse have not been fully established.

The onset of COVID-19 had a significant impact on the global aesthetic market, with surgical cosmetic procedures facing setbacks. Many non-essential cosmetic procedures, including vaginal rejuvenation, were halted during the initial quarters of 2020. However, the gradual reopening of dermatology and surgical centers by the end of 2020 is expected to contribute to market recovery during the forecast period.

In terms of treatment types, cosmetic vaginal rejuvenation holds a significant market share, driven by the demand for vaginal-related surgeries, particularly in developed countries. The reconstructive vaginal rejuvenation segment is expected to grow lucratively due to an increasing patient pool reporting issues related to vaginal wall laxity and sexual dysfunction.

North America dominated the market in 2022, attributed to the growing number of vaginal procedures performed and the high disposable income of consumers. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth, driven by the increasing popularity of various vaginal surgeries among patients.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 98 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered Global

