Global Optical Coherence Tomography (Time Domain OCT, Frequency Domain OCT) Market Research Report 2023-2030

The global optical coherence tomography market size is expected to reach USD 5.28 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.57%

Rising demand for early diagnosis of the disease, constant innovation and development of newer technologies, higher demand from the new biomedical applications, such as drug delivery, and rising prevalence of eye disorders are expected to drive the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) industry growth.

However, the lack of favorable reimbursement policies and clinical information can hamper the growth in the coming years. The technique has numerous uses in fields like dermatology, cancer, and ophthalmology.





Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) is a widely used technology for diagnosing and treating various eye disorders, such as glaucoma and conditions affecting the retina, including central serous retinopathy and Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD).

It utilizes coherent light to capture micrometer-resolution images of the eye, enabling high-resolution cross-sectional imaging. Additionally, OCT has expanded its applications to include the diagnosis of non-melanoma prostate cancer, skin cancer, esophageal issues, cardiovascular disruptions, and diabetes, leading to an increased demand for this technology.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further boosted the demand for medical equipment, including respiratory support devices and diagnostic tools like OCT. OCT angiography has found utility in imaging retinal vascular changes in patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

Key manufacturers in the OCT systems market are working to enhance their production capacity and expand their presence through strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations with other market players. These efforts are expected to drive industry growth in the coming years.

The market for OCT can be segmented into Frequency Domain OCT (FD-OCT) and Time Domain OCT (TD-OCT), with FD-OCT accounting for the largest revenue share in 2022. Handheld OCT devices are the dominant segment, with steady growth expected from 2023 to 2030. These devices find widespread application in detecting diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, and glaucoma.

Ophthalmology stands as the primary application segment due to the increasing incidence of choroidal and retinal disorders, with ophthalmologists widely adopting OCT devices for imaging and diagnostic purposes.

North America held the largest share of the global OCT industry in 2022 and dominated the overall revenue, underscoring its significance in this market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Agfa - Gevaert Group

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

Imalux Corp

Michelson Diagnostics

Novacam Technologies Inc.

OPTOPOL Technology S.A.

Metall Zug AG

Topcon Corporation

Thorlabs Inc.

Abbott

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Technology outlook

2.2.2. Type outlook

2.2.3. Application outlook

2.2.4. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Optical Coherence Tomography Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4. Optical Coherence Tomography Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Optical Coherence Tomography: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Optical Coherence Tomography Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Optical Coherence Tomography Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Time Domain

4.4. Frequency Domain

4.5. Spatial Encoded Frequency Domain

4.5.1. Spatial encoded frequency domain market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5.1.1. Fourier domain



Chapter 5. Optical Coherence Tomography: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Optical Coherence Tomography Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Optical Coherence Tomography Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Catheter-based Devices

5.4. Doppler Devices

5.5. Handheld Devices

5.6. Tabletop Devices



Chapter 6. Optical Coherence Tomography: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Optical Coherence Tomography Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. Optical Coherence Tomography Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Ophthalmology

6.4. Cardiovascular

6.5. Oncology

6.6. Dermatology



Chapter 7. Optical Coherence Tomography Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Outlook

7.2. Optical Coherence Tomography Market by Region: Key Takeaway



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Market Participant Categorization

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Financial performance

8.2.3. Product Benchmarking

8.2.4. Strategic initiatives



