Veritext Principal to Give Keynote Address at STARTECH23

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in technology-enabled court reporting services and litigation support solutions, today announces Andrea Wecker - CSR, RDR, CRR, CRC - STAR president, and principal at Veritext, will be giving the keynote address at STARTECH23: Technology and The Business of Court Reporting. The virtual event is scheduled for October 20-21.



During the keynote on October 20 at 3:15 pm EDT, Wecker will provide a fresh perspective about how professionals of all capture methods can come together with one voice to end divisiveness and collaborate with one another to expand and elevate all skill sets.

As a full-time court reporter, captioner and previous agency owner, Wecker has served on a number of boards and has been an active member of NCRA for more than 20 years. She spends countless hours mentoring students and new reporters and educating the legal community on the important role that reporters play in our legal system.

In addition to the keynote, Wecker will host a STAR Student Exclusive “Meet the Board” on October 21 at 5:30 pm EDT. This session, featuring STAR board members, will address student questions across capture methods. The event will also incorporate numerous educational seminars based on technological products and advancements made in the court reporting industry.

“This event gives us the opportunity to bring together all capture methods of reporting so we can work together to better the industry,” states Wecker. “This is an organization I am proud to be part of, and I look forward to further enhancing the reporting community through knowledge-share and expertise.”

“As a former owner of a court reporting agency and a respected realtime reporter for complex litigation matters, Andrea is the perfect person to be sharing her expertise and knowledge with the STAR audience,” states Valerie Berger, executive vice president of communications at Veritext. “She has a unique insight into the industry that will bring more collaboration and technological understanding of how multiple skill sets can help advance the profession.”

STAR is a membership organization for reporting industry professionals and students, providing agencies and practitioners with a forum to meet, network, collaborate and learn about the latest technologies and evolving business strategies.

The keynote is available for anyone to view at https://staronline.org/event/3035/. For more information on STARTECH23, visit https://staronline.org/startech23/. For more information on Veritext, visit www.veritext.com.

