Nine-month unaudited financial results of AB Pieno zvaigzdes for 2023

According to preliminary unaudited data, the sales revenue of AB Pieno žvaigždės in the first nine months of 2023 was EUR 153 million, or 2,6% lower than a year earlier (nine-month sales revenue in 2022 was EUR 157,2 million).

EBITDA for the first nine months of 2023 was EUR 18,2 million, compared to EBITDA of EUR 2.4 million a year ago.

In the first nine months of 2023, the company generated a net profit of EUR 12.6 million. In the first nine months of 2022, the company had a loss of EUR 2.6 million.

Aleksandr Smagin

CEO

+370 5 2461414

