Lutathera and Pepaxto Dominated the Peptide Drug Conjugates Market in 2022

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptide Drug Conjugates Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Lutetium, Melflufen, ANG1005, BT1718, CBX-12, Other Pipeline), By type (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global peptide drug conjugates market is poised for significant growth, with an expected value of USD 4.21 billion by 2030, registering a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.58% during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers:

Rising Cancer Cases: The market's growth is driven by the global surge in cancer cases and related mortality. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the leading cause of disease-related deaths worldwide, with over 10.0 million deaths recorded globally in 2020 and more than 6.0 million deaths in the U.S. By 2040, it is estimated that there will be 29.0 million new cancer cases and 16.0 million cancer-related deaths per year. The increasing demand for novel treatments like peptide drug conjugates (PDCs) to target uncontrolled cell growth is expected to fuel market growth. FDA-Approved PDCs: Currently, two FDA-approved PDCs are available for the treatment of uncontrolled cell growth. Novartis's Lutathera (lutetium Lu 177) is indicated for somatostatin receptor-positive gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors in adults, while Oncopeptides AB's Pepaxto (Melphalan) received accelerated approval by the FDA for the treatment of multiple myeloma in February 2021. The limited number of FDA-approved PDCs presents a lucrative opportunity for market growth. Robust Clinical Trial Pipeline: The presence of a robust clinical trial pipeline and the expected launch of new PDCs are anticipated to boost market growth. PDCs such as ANG1005, BT5528, and BT1718 are undergoing phase 2 and phase 3 clinical studies for the treatment of brain tumors and lung cancer. CBX-12, another phase 2 PDC candidate, is indicated for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. Strategic Initiatives: Key players in the market are actively undertaking strategic initiatives such as collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, and financial investments, which are driving market growth. For instance, in December 2021, Coherent Biopharma and WuXi STA announced a strategic partnership agreement to develop their current and future therapeutic drugs, including peptide drug conjugates.

Companies Mentioned

Novartis Ag.

Bicycle Therapeutics

Astrazeneca

Cybrexa Therapeutics

Oncopeptides Inc.

Angiochem Inc.

Innovasium Soricimed Biopharma

Theratechnologies

Peptide Drug Conjugates Market Report Highlights:

Lutathera Dominates: In 2022, the Lutathera segment accounted for the largest share of the market due to its status as the first approved PDC and the global rise in cancer patients, resulting in high demand for these medicines.

In 2022, the Lutathera segment accounted for the largest share of the market due to its status as the first approved PDC and the global rise in cancer patients, resulting in high demand for these medicines. Therapeutic Segment Leads: In 2022, the therapeutic segment dominated the peptide drug conjugates market, primarily due to the presence of both approved PDCs, Lutathera and Pepaxto, as therapeutic agents targeting tumor cells.

In 2022, the therapeutic segment dominated the peptide drug conjugates market, primarily due to the presence of both approved PDCs, Lutathera and Pepaxto, as therapeutic agents targeting tumor cells. North America Takes the Lead: North America led the global market in 2022, driven by factors such as an increase in new cancer cases, complexity related to cancer, and high awareness among healthcare professionals about novel therapies

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Peptide Drug Conjugates Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1 Peptide Drug Conjugates Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1 Rising Cancer Prevalence and Related Mortality

3.2.1.1.1 Cancer Incidence Data

3.2.1.2 Robust Clinical Trial Pipeline

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 Long R&D Time and Slow Clinical Development Process

3.3 Peptide Therapeutics Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2 PESTLE Analysis

3.4 Pipeline Analysis



Chapter 4 Peptide Drug Conjugates Market - Segment Analysis, by Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Peptide Drug Conjugates Market - Segment Analysis, by Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Peptide Drug Conjugates Market: Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis by Product and Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 8 Conclusion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/byz9rx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.